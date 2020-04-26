Belichick wraps up 2020 NFL Draft

The complications from the coronavirus will now continue into the upcoming offseason program as the team tries to integrate the new rookies not only into their NFL system but into what will be for many their first professional work environment. Belichick detailed how the team planned to run the coming months.

"We'll have a rookie minicamp, if you will and take that time to orient the players the best we can to some of the things they're going to be dealing with and also to try to start the process of new terminology and nomenclature and terms and so forth. Eventually we'll follow that up with the rookie developmental period and that will eventually merge into a full-scale OTA type meeting schedule that we normally we have without the on-the-field work. We'll try to use that time to bring the team together in terms of putting our plays in and so forth and also trying to structure our training so that they can best prepare for the season."

The veterans were already off to a good start as they've embarked on this new style of offseason training.

"So far I would say after a week of meeting with the players last week that these Webex meetings have gone very well, in a way surprising, better than I would have expected," said Belichick. "Haven't really been any problems. Players are engaged. They're learning a lot of material and putting a lot of time and work in it. They're following the guidelines that we've given them in terms of their training program, on-the-field training program, weight lifting and so forth. There are obviously varying degrees of facilities, equipment and so forth. But one way or another I think they're finding a way to work around it, and we are too. I commend them for that. Hopefully we can string a few good weeks together and be the best prepared we can to get ready for training camp."

As for the real star of the weekend, Belichick offered a scouting assessment of his dog Nike, who stole the draft show after appearing in the coaches seat during the draft.