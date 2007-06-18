Bengals suffer another arrest with RB Wilson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (June 18, 2007) -- Running back Quincy Wilson was charged with disorderly conduct for failing to disperse after a weekend wedding party, making him the 10th Cincinnati Bengals player arrested in the past 14 months.

The former West Virginia star was with a wedding party celebrating outside a downtown bar around 3 a.m. June 17 when he and 13 others refused a police request to leave, assistant prosecuting attorney Lora Maynard said.

Some were charged with disorderly conduct, others with obstructing justice and underage drinking, police Lt. Hank Dial said.

The running back was booked at a jail and released that afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in Huntington Municipal Court on July 19.

Bengals spokesman Jack Brennan said it was inappropriate for the team to comment on Wilson's arrest because the matter is unresolved.

Dial said police wanted to disperse the crowd because some shots had been fired about 30 minutes earlier a block from the bar. None of those arrested with Wilson were thought to be connected to the shooting, Dial said.

Wilson is the 10th Bengals player arrested in the past 14 months, a streak of misconduct that drew the attention of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, resulted in three suspensions and made Cincinnati an example of players gone bad.

Wilson is the third former West Virginia player in the NFL to get into trouble in recent years. Wilson was the Mountaineers' leading rusher his final season.

Atlanta drafted the running back in the seventh round in 2004. The Bengals signed him off the Falcons' practice squad later that year, and he spent the next year on Cincinnati's practice squad.

Wilson got into three games last season, carrying two times for 2 yards in an Oct. 1 loss to New England. He was waived on Oct. 19 and signed back onto the practice squad.

Wilson, who lives in Weirton, was a teammate of receiver Chris Henry, a Bengals player who has been arrested four times. Goodell suspended Henry for two games last season for misconduct, and has suspended him for the first eight games of the 2007 season for his most recent convictions.

Another former West Virginia player, Titans cornerback Pacman Jones, has been suspended for the entire 2007 season. Jones was being sought by police as a witness in a shooting early Monday involving members of his entourage after a fight at an Atlanta strip club.

Bengals linebacker Odell Thurman was suspended last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He has yet to be reinstated.