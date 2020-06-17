Bentley looking to seize opportunity

"I would say this year, just like every year, just looking to find your role," Bentley told reporters on a video conference on Wednesday on his mindset. "Each guy has a role to play, I feel like we stress that a whole lot as an organization. Whatever that role might be that year, I'm going to look to progress as well as find as many opportunities as the team needs to be filled."

After two years of being mentored by players like Dont'a Hightower, Van Noy and Collins, Bentley is now poised to take over some of the leadership mantle both on and off the field. He also could assume some of the run-stopping responsibilities Elandon Roberts held.

"It's clear that those guys are huge players, they made big time plays time and time again," said Bentley on his departed teammates "Being able to have those vets and being able to bounce things off of them, as well as pick their brains as they've been so great all these years. Just picking their brain means a lot and it's good to have those kind of people in your locker room."

If Bentley can emerge as a balanced three-down linebacker it will be a huge boost to the depleted linebacker corps. After a lost rookie season, this is really Bentley's second season, a time when many players take a significant step forward in their game.

"Knowledge of be the game, being able to be on the field and direct traffic a little bit more coming from college to the pros," said Bentley when asked how he's improved. "Year one to year two took some good steps, but year three we also want to take those progressive steps to take your game to the next level."

The challenging times have not stopped Bentley from keeping communication lines open with teammates as well as joining last week's Boston Pray event that was organized by Benjamin Watson.