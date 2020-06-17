Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 02:27 PM

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-jawhaun-bentley-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

With significant departures at his position, third-year linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley has a huge opportunity to emerge as a next-generation leader of the Patriots defense.

After a promising start to his career, which included a memorable interception against the Lions, Bentley's rookie season was cut to just three games when a torn biceps landed him on IR. But in those games he looked like a potential three-down linebacker as he stepped right in. It was a disappointing injury loss of a promising young player.

Bentley returned and played all 16 games in 2019, but with the arrival of Jamie Collins he was reduced to a rotational role, playing just over a quarter of the defensive snaps on the season. In just one game did he play more than half the snaps, a 16-10 win at Buffalo, never cracking the playing time he saw early in his rookie year.

Now with Collins and Van Noy departed via free agency, Bentley is eyeing a return to the potential he showed early in his rookie season.

"I would say this year, just like every year, just looking to find your role," Bentley told reporters on a video conference on Wednesday on his mindset. "Each guy has a role to play, I feel like we stress that a whole lot as an organization. Whatever that role might be that year, I'm going to look to progress as well as find as many opportunities as the team needs to be filled."

After two years of being mentored by players like Dont'a Hightower, Van Noy and Collins, Bentley is now poised to take over some of the leadership mantle both on and off the field. He also could assume some of the run-stopping responsibilities Elandon Roberts held.

"It's clear that those guys are huge players, they made big time plays time and time again," said Bentley on his departed teammates "Being able to have those vets and being able to bounce things off of them, as well as pick their brains as they've been so great all these years. Just picking their brain means a lot and it's good to have those kind of people in your locker room."

If Bentley can emerge as a balanced three-down linebacker it will be a huge boost to the depleted linebacker corps. After a lost rookie season, this is really Bentley's second season, a time when many players take a significant step forward in their game.

"Knowledge of be the game, being able to be on the field and direct traffic a little bit more coming from college to the pros," said Bentley when asked how he's improved. "Year one to year two took some good steps, but year three we also want to take those progressive steps to take your game to the next level."

The challenging times have not stopped Bentley from keeping communication lines open with teammates as well as joining last week's Boston Pray event that was organized by Benjamin Watson.

"Obviously, with the times we're experiencing right now, trying to address police brutality as well as systemic racism that's going on," said Bentley. "A lot of people are working hard, whether it's donating, protesting, a lot of different ways they want to make an impact. I felt like Ben's event was the perfect way to rejuvenate yourself as well as continue to use your platform to make an impact, to create awareness."

The depth behind Hightower and Bentley is dominated by three rookies, leaving a chance for Bentley to take even more of a leadership role for a young position group. After wrapping up their virtual offseason a couple weeks ago, Bentley said they're taking steps to make sure the rookies and new players can transition.

"I think our virtual meetings have played a big part.," said Bentley. "Obviously things are a lot different here and now, and none of us have really experienced anything as far as us not being in the facility or not experiencing minicamp atmosphere and things like that.

"So it's a huge adjustment for all of [the rookies] as well as us. But we still have opportunities to see them and create that atmosphere as much as we can so they'll be able to at least get to know us as people as well as teammates and we can continue to try to build that camaraderie and get to know them as well but at the end of the day it's a huge adjustment for all of us and we just kind of adapting with the times."

Just two short seasons removed from his own rookie year, Bentley is now the veteran getting his brain picked.

"That's a big thing, not being afraid to ask questions and not being intimidated by the atmosphere," said Bentley. "We also as older people want to create a safe space where they feel comfortable asking those questions. We're going to need them down the line so of course we want to create that space and allow them the opportunity to ask any questions they may have and be able to help them along the way just like I was helped."

Related Content

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2
news

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Second-year running back Damien Harris is leaning on his veteran teammates as he prepares for 2020.
Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees
news

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Andre Tippett is among 10 players with Patriots ties to earn a spot on the ballot for the 2021 class for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers
news

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Eight veteran free agent signings get their numbers.
Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).
news

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Who were the five best players Willie McGinest played with in his NFL career? What was Ty Law's best attribute? How did Richard Seymour resemble The Hulk?
Williams looking to break through in Year 2
news

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Second-year cornerback Joejuan Williams is competing for playing time in a crowded secondary.
James White balances challenging offseason
news

James White balances challenging offseason

Pats veteran captain weighs in on being ready when training camp starts as the team wraps their spring with a focus on social justice.
20 Burning Patriots roster questions
news

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

With an unprecedented offseason now in the rearview mirror, here's what this spring's roster building has left us pondering.
Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display
news

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn hopes his injury problems are in the past.
Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session
news

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

The Defensive Player of the Year breaks down his 2019 film and shares insight on his game with Brian Baldinger.
NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols
news

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

League proceeding toward on-time start for training camps.
Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency
news

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

The second-year player is taking a detailed approach to both the physical and mental sides of the game this offseason.

Latest News

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Advertising