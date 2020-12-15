Bill Belichick Foundation gives away $440,000 in grants and scholarships 

While this is nothing new for the foundation, which launched in 2013 in an attempt to support student athletes financially and through coaching and mentorship, it is especially crucial this year. COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of lives around the world, and youth sports are no exemption.

Through scholarships and grants, 28 students and 30 organizations from across the country were awarded financial help. The hope is that this money will help "rebuild and grow sports programs" that have taken hits this year, according to a press release.