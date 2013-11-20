 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 14 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 19 - 11:55 AM

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Announce Four Signings

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

Patriots Catch-22: Takeaways from Free Agency Moves, What's Next for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking Down Free Agent Signings and What's Next for New England

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

Patriots Draft Countdown: Position-by-Position Needs, Mock Drafts, FA Impact on Draft Strategy

Analysis: Hunter Henry's Return a Slam Dunk

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Rob Gronkowski to serve as Grand Marshall for 2024 Boston Marathon

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 20, 2013.

Nov 20, 2013 at 02:09 AM
New England Patriots

BB: OK, so we're catching on the Broncos here. Obviously a real good football team; their record reflects that. They're good in all three phases of the game. I think they're well coached. They obviously have a lot of good players; good on offense, good on defense, good in the kicking game. They have a very explosive return game. A lot of guys contribute; it's not one-man show. They do a good job in every area and they have a lot of people that can make plays and contribute so there's a lot to get ready for. Quick week, but we're on to it. We'll get back on schedule here and get ready to go.

Q:Have you contacted the league about the call at the end of the Carolina game?

BB: We're on to Denver.

Q:Did you get an explanation?

BB: Working on Denver.

Q:What role has Wes Welker had in the Broncos offense? Do they play him much differently than you guys did or is he in the slot?

BB: He's in the slot more than 90 percent of the time.

Q:Every quarterback is going to use his weapons differently, have you seen that?

BB: Peyton [Manning] uses everybody. He throws to everybody. He throws to the guy that's open. He does a good job of that.

Q:How has Broncos offense changed with Welker and the emergence of Julius Thomas?

BB: They have a lot of players: they have receivers, they have backs, they have tight ends. They all contribute. They run the ball, they throw it; throw it to everybody. Depends on what coverage you're in, depends on what play they have called, they get the ball to the guy that has the best matchup. They do a good job of that – go to anybody.

Q:Does what they do change with those guys?

BB: It depends on what you do; it depends on how you're playing. How you're playing them, then they attack how you're playing them.

Q:How have they been protecting Manning?

BB: They have a well balanced offense. They have a couple plays I'm sure they'd like to have back, just like we all do. They move the ball, they score points – they're a great offense.

Q:Has there been a significant change defensively with Von Miller back?

BB: I mean, he's a good player, sure. No, I don't think they've changed their scheme. They give you a lot of different looks. They have a variety of defenses: different personnel groups, different combinations. They just don't sit in one thing all day.

Q:Do they flip sides with Von Miller?

BB: He's lined up in different positions, yes. Usually on our right, but not always. When they're [in] base defense, he's really a linebacker, so that's really formational.

Q:Have you had any contact with Wes Welker since he left? What was your overall view of his time here?

BB: Right now, we're really just focused on preparing for Denver. What happened last year, five years ago, I don't think it has too much impact on anything right now; just trying to get ready for Denver. He's done a good job for them, he's a good player.

Q:Peyton Manning says he feels stronger this year. Have you noticed any difference in the way the ball is coming out of his hand this year as opposed to last year?

BB: He looks pretty good. He's looked pretty good every year to me. If that's what he says, I'm sure that's right. He would know better than anybody else.

Q:What has Von Miller brought to the team since he's returned?

BB: He's a very good player. He's fast, he's explosive, he can rush the passer, can play the run, pursues well. He's a guy that you have to block on every play. They do different things with him. He's definitely a force out there. He's a good football player.

Q:Have you been able to discern any difference in tendencies with Jack Del Rio as opposed to John Fox?

BB: I think what they do is more determined by the game: who they're playing, what that team does, how they want to attack them. I don't know who all – how much of that is John, how much of that is Jack, I don't know the inner workings of that but they don't play everybody the same. They play them differently depending on how they want to play them. For whatever reason, they decide to do what they do in that game. So who decides what? How much input who has – I have no idea. You have to talk to them about that. It definitely changes.

Q:Will the injuries in your defensive backfield limit how creative you can get?

BB: We'll do what we think is best for the game regardless.

Q:How taxing are all the Broncos weapons? What will you have to do to have success?

BB: You have to play good team defense, that's all there is to it. It's not just, 'Take one guy away in their offense.' They have a lot of weapons, they execute very well. Peyton does a tremendous job of getting in good plays and making good decisions, taking what's there, what the defense allows you to have and he's very, very accurate with the ball. Everybody is just going to have to do their job. You can't just shut down one guy. I don't think that will even come anywhere close to stopping them, they have way too many people that will kill you.

Q:Given all their weapons, did you allocate some time during the bye week to preparing for them?

BB: We saw them last year, we saw them in the bye week last year in preparation for the playoffs, we saw them in the offseason, we saw them this year. There's plenty of information on them, I don't think that's really the issue.

Q:How do you simulate all their weapons in practice?

BB: We put our players out there and we run plays. We run them the way we think they'll run based on what we defensively happen to have called on that play, just like we normally would do.

Q:Are there certain players you'd use to simulate a certain player on their offense?

BB: Of course. We take our players on the scout team and we put them in positions that approximate what they have or what they do. Receivers play receiver, tight ends play tight ends, backs play backs. Sometimes you have certain receivers simulate certain guys depending on the team you're playing, sometimes you don't. But whatever it is, you try to put the best look you can out there. The same thing on defense: somebody plays Von Miller, somebody plays [Derek] Wolfe, somebody plays [Danny] Trevathan. Guys that are key guys for you offensively or defensively, you make sure you identify them if it affects your alignment or adjustments that you're making, that kind of thing, then you specifically tag those guys so that your team can see, 'Where's so-and-so? Where's the safety? Where's the tight end?' Whatever key players you either need to be aware of or that cause you to do some type of adjustment, you want to make sure the defense can recognize it.

Q:Ronnie Hillman and Knowshon Moreno are both averaging over four yards a carry. What kind of season are they having and how important is it to not forget about the running game?

BB: Well, backs are a key part of the offense period. They're important in the running game, they're important in the passing game. They use them on screens, routes out of the backfield, flat routes, wheel routes. They catch the ball, they run with it. I'd say pretty much wherever the defense looks vulnerable, they'll attack you with whichever players they want to attack with and they have a lot of them. Those guys have done a good job. They're both explosive players, running game and passing game. You have to do a good job on them. You have to do a good job on the receivers, have to do a good job the tight ends. They're all a factor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Announce Four Signings

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Dan Roche recaps a busy first week of the League year, as we hear from some of the new players. Plus, go behind the scenes with some of the Patriots new decision makers at the NFL Combine.

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett discusses his return to New England.

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry discusses why he signed a three-year extension to stay with the team. He describes his relationship with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what the organization means to him.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes nine and ten of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Episodes nine and ten touch on Bill Belichick's defensive performance in Super Bowl LIII, the benching of CB Malcolm Butler in SB LII, Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots and looking back at the success and working relationship Coach Belichick and Tom Brady had over the years.. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

Sit down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he discusses his decision to sign an extension with New England.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Position-by-Position Needs, Mock Drafts, FA Impact on Draft Strategy

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar and Matisse Baumann on the first day of the new league year as we discuss the Patriots biggest needs in the draft, how the Patriots free agency moves may impact their draft strategy, recent mock drafts and more.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising