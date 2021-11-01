Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

The Boston sports community is mourning the loss of Red Sox legend Jerry Remy, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.
Remy was born in Fall River, made a career as a second baseman for the Red Sox, and secured his legacy as the long-time color commentator for his hometown team. For so many Red Sox fans, his voice filled their living rooms on summer nights, bringing sharp insight and belly-laugh moments on each broadcast.
Remy was so much more than just a broadcaster to Red Sox fans. With every "Buenas noches, amigos" or hilarious moment in the booth (like the great pizza throw of 2007), watching a Sox game with Remy on the mic was like listening to a friend.
As news broke on Sunday before the Patriots took on the Chargers, people paid their respects to Remy, including on the CBS broadcast and in the press box at SoFi Stadium. On Monday, Bill Belichick joined the Greg Hill Show on WEEI, and before the interview ended, Belichick spoke about what Remy meant to everyone in the Boston sports community.
"Before we sign off just want to say to all our fans out there, who are mostly Red Sox fans, how much we're all saddened by Jerry's passing and how much he meant all of us. The connection he was to the Red Sox and his voice in the game and [how much he meant] to the fans," Belichick said. "He meant so much Boston sports as a player and as an announcer – his commentary on the game and insight into the game. We'll all miss him. I know our fans are Jerry Remy and Red Sox fans too. Our sympathy goes out to the Remy family and just want to express my and all of our appreciation for all that he did to make Boston sports enjoyable and exciting for all of us. We'll certainly miss him."
You can listen to Belichick's full interview, including his words about Remy, below.