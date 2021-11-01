Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

"Before we sign off just want to say to all our fans out there, who are mostly Red Sox fans, how much we're all saddened by Jerry's passing and how much he meant all of us. The connection he was to the Red Sox and his voice in the game and [how much he meant] to the fans," Belichick said. "He meant so much Boston sports as a player and as an announcer – his commentary on the game and insight into the game. We'll all miss him. I know our fans are Jerry Remy and Red Sox fans too. Our sympathy goes out to the Remy family and just want to express my and all of our appreciation for all that he did to make Boston sports enjoyable and exciting for all of us. We'll certainly miss him."