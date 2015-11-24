Bills-Patriots Performance Review presented by EA Sports

...It was curious to see how much the Patriots elected to use WR Aaron Dobson in place of Brandon LaFell at the outset. Curious because, of course, LaFell is a much better player, but also because Dobson was questionable to play at all against Buffalo because of a last-minute back injury the day of the game. Dobson was only targeted twice, however. The first one, he was interfered with and Buffalo drew a PI penalty. The second one, an impressive catch over the middle between two defenders, was his last. While he was twisting to the ground in the grasp of CB Ronald Darby, the oft-injured Dobson sustained yet another injury, to his left ankle. It was significant enough for him not to be able to return to the game, and I wouldn't be surprised if it ends his season prematurely. Dobson, when healthy, has been inconsistent at best, and his pro career has bene snake-bitten by injuries. His future with the club is, more than ever, hanging by a thread. Problem is, New England currently finds itself dangerously thin at the wide receiver position.

...On the third drive, in the second quarter, Bryan Stork replaced Andrews at center for the remainder of the half. Midway through the third quarter, Andrews returned at center, Stork slid over to right guard, and Kline jumped to left guard. Looks like the Patriots want to introduce Stork back at his natural position, where he started most of last season as a rookie. However, I'm reluctant to see this given how well Andrews has done in that spot this year.

...Brady, as mentioned earlier, was under duress all night from the Bills' front seven, but he was only sacked once. This happened on 3rd-and-6 from the NE 46. Vollmer had trouble on this play with OLB Manny Lawson, who beat him with a speed rush. Vollmer was forced to hold Lawson, but the defender was still able to slip underneath the taller and grab hold of Brady. Vollmer is New England's best o-lineman, but on this one play, he struggled.

...Against the run, I'm liking the contributions of Akiem Hicks, who has incorporated himself nicely in the d-tackle rotation since arriving via trade from New Orleans last month.

...DE Jabaal Sheard looked more active as a pass rusher this week as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for several games.