Bills reach five-year deal with top pick Lynch

Running back Marshawn Lynch, the Buffalo Bills' first-round draft pick, agreed to a five-year contract, the player's agent told The Associated Press. "Marshawn's ecstatic and looking forward to helping the Bills," Doug Hendrickson said.

Jul 26, 2007 at 03:45 AM

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (July 26, 2007) -- Running back Marshawn Lynch, the Buffalo Bills' first-round draft pick, agreed to a five-year contract, the player's agent told The Associated Press.

"Marshawn's ecstatic and looking forward to helping the Bills," Doug Hendrickson said. "All along, Marshawn told us he wanted to be in camp on time and instructed us to get the deal done."

Drafted 12th overall out of California, Lynch was traveling to join the Bills at their training camp site in suburban Rochester and was expected to be at practice July 27. He missed the Bills' first two practices.

The Bills were not immediately available for comment.

Buffalo drafted Lynch to replace former starter Willis McGahee, who was traded to Baltimore in March.

Lynch was the second running back selected in the draft, behind Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson, who was taken at No. 7 by Minnesota. Lynch finished with 3,230 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns, while adding 600 yards receiving and six TDs in 35 games spread over three seasons at California.

The Bills particularly like Lynch's versatility as a receiver, an added dimension that fits offensive coordinator Steve Fairchild's scheme and something with which McGahee struggled.

Lynch, who played quarterback in high school, even showed off a strong arm in college, completing three passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

