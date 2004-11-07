Bills RT Williams driven off field in ambulance

Official website of the New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) _ Bills right tackle Mike Williams suffered a neck injury and was driven off the field in an ambulance during the third quarter of Buffalo's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Williams was walking around with a neck brace following the game. He also had X-rays taken that were negative, but the Bills remained cautious.

``He'll be looked at again after 24 hours,'' coach Mike Mularkey said.

Williams appeared to be knocked cold when he and left tackle Jonas Jennings were protecting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, double-teaming Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis. As Bledsoe released the pass, Ellis bowled over Jennings, knocking him into Williams, who awkwardly fell backward.

Williams lay face down and motionless at the Bills 10 as team trainers and emergency officials tended to him. He was lifted onto a stretcher and had his helmet strapped in place. The Bills announced that trainers were taking precautionary measures to protect Williams' neck.

Williams raised his right thumb just he was being placed into the ambulance.

``He's a guy I have a lot of respect for, and is an important member of our team,'' Bledsoe said.

Bills players knelt together in a circle while Williams was being treated on the field.

Marcus Price took over for Williams, Buffalo's first-round pick in the 2002 draft.

