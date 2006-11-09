Bills' Whitner arrested for harassment

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Nov. 9, 2006) -- Buffalo Bills safety Donte Whitner faces a harassment charge after an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Whitner was arrested in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg Nov. 4 after police were called to his home in response to a fight with a woman, police said. He was arraigned on the violation and released on his own recognizance.

Whitner declined comment after practicing with the team.

Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said in a statement the team was aware of the charge and was gathering the facts.

"The National Football league has a personal conduct policy that governs these types of situations and the Buffalo Bills will adhere to that policy if there is any truth to the accusation," Berchtold said.