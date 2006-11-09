Official website of the New England Patriots

Bills' Whitner arrested for harassment

Nov 09, 2006 at 01:35 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Nov. 9, 2006) -- Buffalo Bills safety Donte Whitner faces a harassment charge after an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Whitner was arrested in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg Nov. 4 after police were called to his home in response to a fight with a woman, police said. He was arraigned on the violation and released on his own recognizance.

Whitner declined comment after practicing with the team.

Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said in a statement the team was aware of the charge and was gathering the facts.

"The National Football league has a personal conduct policy that governs these types of situations and the Buffalo Bills will adhere to that policy if there is any truth to the accusation," Berchtold said.

Whitner is due in court Nov. 20. Hamburg town prosecutor Dennis Gaughan said the non-criminal offense is punishable by 15 days in jail and a fine of up to $250.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

