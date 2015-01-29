Birds' Eye View: Carroll says NFL created new ref signal for ineligible receiver

"They're going to have a new declaration to the players on the field so that you can clearly identify that,". "I know the league is absolutely committed to getting that right and doing that well. The Patriots have brought that to the forefront by using some stuff like that lately.

When a player – say RB Shane Vereen, for example – comes into the game and informs the referee that he's ineligible, the ref will point with two hands to that player, then make an X-like crossing motion across his knees.

"We've been preparing for it every day," Carroll continued, "because we don't want to be caught in a mishandling on our end. It's really on us to see it. The officials do what they do, but we still have to find it. We're very much in tune with it. It's just been part of the preparation, so, it's not a big deal to us now."

Carroll also pointed out that in the Indy game, New England scored a touchdown that should have been nullified by a penalty.

"There was a mistake made in that game on a touchdown play, when a player came in, reported eligible, and then stayed on for the next play and didn't get off the field," explained Carroll. "And [the Patriots] scored a touchdown on that play. That shouldn't have happened. The Colts got fooled on that play. And the next player reporting eligible was a different player, so, it got confusing and they mis-covered the guy.

"We don't want that to happen, so, we call in and asked about that, and they came back with a very clear response that they're going to have a new signal that designates when an eligible number is now ineligible. The referee will point to the player that has the eligible number, and he'll do this signal here to indicate he's not eligible. That's a new thing. They've never done that before."

There seemed to be some confusion about that, however. During a press conference a short time later in downtown Phoenix, the NFL officiating crew who will call the game, along with league officials, stated that the hand signal was in effect for the AFC Championship Game in Foxborough on Jan. 18.

Regardless, Seahawks defenders sounded confidence that they'll be prepared for whatever unorthodox procedures the Patriots may unveil in Super Bowl XLIX.

"We didn't place a lot of emphasis on it," safety Kam Chancellor said of the new referee signal. "A little bit, but we're a defense that pays attention to detail, the smallest things. We're always looking for the smallest things in the film room. When the refs come on the field and announce an illegal man, we always see those types of adjustments, so, we'll pay attention to that.

"It's something different, but we'll adjust. With this team, we don't get worried, we adjust."

"No, it's a simple signal. We're going to handle it just fine," echoed linebacker K.J. Wright. "People are making a big deal out of the tackle being eligible. You know, it's something we should be able to see. The Patriots know we're probably practicing for it. They just might not come out and try to do it because we do a good job in recognizing stuff and game planning for it."

"The rules by the league are made up daily," defensive end Michael Bennett snickered. "You never know what the new rule is. I look at the rule handbook every week and see something new, but I'm not surprised they made up a new rule. A lot of people were making a big thing about it, so, they're going to look into it and make sure they're covering their butts. That's what they're trying to do right now."

Hall Call for Seau?

Former Patriots LB Junior Seau is posthumously among the finalists for the 2015 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will be chosen this weekend. Several Seahawks who either knew or only knew of the late NFL great say he should be selected in this, his first opportunity for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.