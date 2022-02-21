Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 18 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 22 - 12:55 AM

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Feb 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

New England Patriots Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise
Eric J. Adler

Devin McCourty remembers growing up and reading about historical Black figures who fought in the United States' civil rights movement, paving a path to prosperity for generations to come.

During Black History Month, those individuals are celebrated for their contributions to society. To build a good future you must understand the past, but doing so is more difficult when so many achievements and advancements of a culture are lost as a result of colonization, slavery and prejudice.

That's why for McCourty and teammates Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise Jr., honoring Black History Month is about preservation of the past through education and good role models.

"I think right away when you think of Black History Month you think about coming up at school – and of the Martin Luther Kings, the Harriet Tubmans, the Malcolm Xs – and and I think February is a special time to talk about these people to not only acknowledge the past of what African Americans have gone through, but to also celebrate," McCourty said.

"Celebrate the ones who have advanced and did great things -- Madam C. J. Walker -- people who went out there in their community and did great things and they don't often get talked about."

They consider educators to have an important role here.

"I have been inspired by authors and scholars like Ivan Van Sertima, Chancellor Williams, W. E. B. DuBois and Cornel West, as their work has provided a perspective and intellect on our culture," Wise said.

These famous sociologists, philosophers, historians and activists are renowned for their work with race and were immensely influential in the advancement of Black education.

But it was the teachers who put this into practice and taught McCourty and Wise about Black history who were crucial in helping them apply the lessons of these celebrated Black individuals. For Slater, both of his parents made these ideas more than an abstract by setting good examples.

"Black history is a part of American history, and as Americans, I think that we can learn so much from our history, what we've been and where we're headed are important, and that link is important," Slater said.

"I think about the Black Americans and Black people that have had the biggest impact on my life and I think about my parents. My mother and father were raised in the segregated south in Mississippi in the 60s and they had to overcome so much to get to where they are today -- to get out and get an opportunity and to raise my brother David and I the way that they did. So when I think about Black heroes I was fortunate enough to grow up in the house with two of the best that I know."

Wise saw his father, Deatrich Wise Sr., motivate kids through teaching and coaching after his own football career. Now, the Patriots defensive end gives back with work at the Mattapan Teen Center to pass on the tools he was given to help motivate him.

McCourty and twin brother Jason McCourty had similar role models at their own school.

"I want to talk about the opportunity I had as a student growing up," McCourty said.

"For me, you think of Black History Month, among the first people who stick out to me are the teachers that I had. I think of Mrs. Roberts, Mrs. Barnes who (twin brother Jason McCourty) had, Mr. Bennet – all teachers from elementary to middle school – were all teachers who I got to see who are Black, who look like me, and they encouraged me. They motivated me. They pushed me hard. And when I got to look at them, I got to say, 'Man, that's something I could do at some point in my life.'"

Instead of teaching, he ended up getting drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and going on to play 12 successful seasons in the league so far with New England. But those mentors helped give him the framework to build off.

"Those teachers gave me a vision of something I didn't see right outside my window," McCourty said.

McCourty now does the same for the community he's called home for over a decade, being an example of positivity and hard work. In June of 2021, he was honored for his philanthropy with Boston Uncornered – an organization that equips gang-involved and at-risk youth to become leaders in their community and helps them graduate from college.

There's more work to be done, though, and not just during the month of February.

"What we lack in our country to only celebrate the achievements of Black people in one month and not to go out there and teach not just Black students and minority students -- but to teach all students -- the impact that Black people have had on our country. And I think that's one thing that has been talked about," McCourty said.

The work of Dr. Ivan Van Sertima discussed that higher learning was the preserve of elites in the center of civilizations, and W. E. B. Du Bois emphasized the importance of a higher education in liberal arts to help Black people learn what they're capable of doing.

For McCourty, this history must be protected.

"We see in some states they block even talking about some of these great achievements and the history of black people in our country and I think that's something that has to change," McCourty said.

"Black history should be talked about and spoken about all year. It should be a part of curriculum. So hopefully as we celebrate Black History Month we also understand how much further we need to go."

The Patriots Foundation is honored to work with Reconstructions, an organization dedicated to educating people of all ages on Black history, culture, contributions and excellence. To learn more about how you can educate yourself and celebrate Black history, visit: reconstruction.us

Related Content

news

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Learning he'd be enshrined from a former teammate made it 'extra special'
news

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Kara Doolittle has been through a lot in four years, and Brandon Bolden and Tom Brady have helped inspired her fight
news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

The NFLPA recently released its Top 50 Player Sales List
news

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

On the heels of Patriots captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater leading the charge for social justice programming, Dont'a Hightower was introduced to a local organization that closes the opportunity gap for low income children and adolescents of color. 
news

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

The former New England offensive coordinator praised Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in his farewell
news

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Mac Jones attends NFL Honors event in California.
news

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Patriots Marathon Runner Mark Lamson has raised over $100,000 for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program
news

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry answered fan questions on during recent IG story Q&A.
news

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones brought his best moves to the NFL's all-star showcase.
news

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

On the 36th anniversary of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, spotlighting the 10u girls flag football team from North Shore competing for championship in Vegas during Pro Bowl week
news

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

While Cody's Gamers is temporarily a local partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, Cody Davis plans for the program to evolve into larger events involving multiple kids, celebrities and athletes playing on Twitch to raise money for hospitals.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of Black history

Patriots safety Devin McCourty Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of recognizing & learning about Black history, not just this month, but every month.

Mini Movie: Mac Jones' 2021 rookie season

Watch the best moments from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' first NFL season.

Mailbag: Drafting a Dynamic Receiver and Other Offseason Burning Questions

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on what the Patriots priorities are this offseason, including which positions should be addressed in the draft.

Who Tweeted That with Matthew Slater

Twitterless Matthew Slater reads tweets and tries to guess which teammate it is.

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising