Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

They consider educators to have an important role here.

"I have been inspired by authors and scholars like Ivan Van Sertima, Chancellor Williams, W. E. B. DuBois and Cornel West, as their work has provided a perspective and intellect on our culture," Wise said.

These famous sociologists, philosophers, historians and activists are renowned for their work with race and were immensely influential in the advancement of Black education.

But it was the teachers who put this into practice and taught McCourty and Wise about Black history who were crucial in helping them apply the lessons of these celebrated Black individuals. For Slater, both of his parents made these ideas more than an abstract by setting good examples.

"Black history is a part of American history, and as Americans, I think that we can learn so much from our history, what we've been and where we're headed are important, and that link is important," Slater said.

"I think about the Black Americans and Black people that have had the biggest impact on my life and I think about my parents. My mother and father were raised in the segregated south in Mississippi in the 60s and they had to overcome so much to get to where they are today -- to get out and get an opportunity and to raise my brother David and I the way that they did. So when I think about Black heroes I was fortunate enough to grow up in the house with two of the best that I know."