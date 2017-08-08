Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jan 18 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Blogservations Day 11: Cooks gets joints jumping

Aug 08, 2017 at 08:31 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

From the moment word surfaced that the Patriots had traded for Brandin Cooks, there was an excitement surrounding the offense. Nothing that has happened since has done anything to alter that perception.

Cooks has been a standout from the start of camp, catching passes and darting around the practice fields with seemingly effortless motion and lightning quick feet. But as good as he was throughout the first week-plus, he's taken it to a different level since the Jaguars came to town.

During the two days of work against Jacksonville it could be argued that Cooks was the best player on the field. He showed his deep speed on Monday, racing past the secondary on a pair of occasions to get open deep down the field. On Tuesday the Jags simply couldn't cover him.

Tom Brady looked in his direction often and virtually every time the pair made a connection. Whether it was one-on-ones to start practice (Cooks made a terrific one-handed grab in the end zone) or during full team work (several more touchdowns), Cooks was unstoppable.

"Great teammate. B-Cooks, Cookie – he's a great energy around us," Julian Edelman said after practice. "He works hard, he's disciplined, he's fast and he does a lot of things, makes great catches, but more importantly, he's just a great teammate. It's exciting to have him in our room. It's exciting to have him on our team because he's going to make us better, so it's been great."

Cooks has worked hard to immerse himself into the offense, something Bill Belichick noticed right from the start.

"Very hard-working kid. Brandin works hard on the field, off the field, in the classroom, in the weight room, training, conditioning, practice tempo," Belichick said. He wants to know the right way to do it, wants to try to do it the way you want it done. He's been a pleasure to coach."

Cooks has enjoyed the work against Jacksonville, explaining how going against another team raises the level of competition for everyone. Cooks' level was already pretty high, but few could argue his performance wasn't even more impressive against the Jaguars.

Overall both offenses fared better on Tuesday than was the case a day earlier. Brady was sharp while taking the vast majority of reps during the team periods. Belichick has explained in the past that those receiving the bulk of the reps during these joint practices generally don't receive as much playing time in the game, so it would make sense to expect to see plenty of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett Thursday night.

Here are one man's observations from the Patriots 11th practice of training camp and ninth in full pads.

Patriots-Jaguars Joint Practice Day 2

Check out our favorite photos from Patriots joint practice with the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.

080817mediatc_dsp0613-watermarked.jpg
1 / 116
080817tc-media_eja016a-watermarked.jpg
2 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0533-watermarked.jpg
3 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0671-watermarked.jpg
4 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0507-watermarked.jpg
5 / 116
080817tc-media_eja011a-watermarked.jpg
6 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0044-watermarked.jpg
7 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0013-watermarked.jpg
8 / 116
080817tc-media_eja093a-watermarked.jpg
9 / 116
080817tc-media_eja136-watermarked.jpg
10 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0109-watermarked.jpg
11 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0104-watermarked.jpg
12 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0094-watermarked.jpg
13 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0138-watermarked.jpg
14 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0180-watermarked.jpg
15 / 116
080817tc-media_eja142a-watermarked.jpg
16 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0187-watermarked.jpg
17 / 116
080817tc-media_eja178-watermarked.jpg
18 / 116
080817tc-media_eja155a-watermarked.jpg
19 / 116
080817tc-media_eja179-watermarked.jpg
20 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0214-watermarked.jpg
21 / 116
080817tc-media_eja153a-watermarked.jpg
22 / 116
080817tc-media_eja213-watermarked.jpg
23 / 116
080817tc-media_eja194a-watermarked.jpg
24 / 116
080817tc-media_eja195a-watermarked.jpg
25 / 116
080817tc-media_eja172a-watermarked.jpg
26 / 116
080817tc-media_eja209-watermarked.jpg
27 / 116
080817tc-media_eja214b-watermarked.jpg
28 / 116
080817tc-media_eja215a-watermarked.jpg
29 / 116
080817tc-media_eja197b-watermarked.jpg
30 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0228-watermarked.jpg
31 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0247-watermarked.jpg
32 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0272-watermarked.jpg
33 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0301-watermarked.jpg
34 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0319-watermarked.jpg
35 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0339-watermarked.jpg
36 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0340-watermarked.jpg
37 / 116
080817tc-media_eja189-watermarked.jpg
38 / 116
080817tc-media_eja219a-watermarked.jpg
39 / 116
080817tc-media_eja190-watermarked.jpg
40 / 116
080817tc-media_eja207-watermarked.jpg
41 / 116
080817tc-media_eja228a-watermarked.jpg
42 / 116
080817tc-media_eja168a-watermarked.jpg
43 / 116
080817tc-media_eja173a-watermarked.jpg
44 / 116
080817tc-media_eja175-watermarked.jpg
45 / 116
080817tc-media_eja170a-watermarked.jpg
46 / 116
080817tc-media_eja148-watermarked.jpg
47 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0528-watermarked.jpg
48 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0371-watermarked.jpg
49 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0694-watermarked.jpg
50 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0598-watermarked.jpg
51 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0583-watermarked.jpg
52 / 116
080817tc-media_eja264-watermarked.jpg
53 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0592-watermarked.jpg
54 / 116
080817tc-media_eja253a-watermarked.jpg
55 / 116
080817tc-media_eja259-watermarked.jpg
56 / 116
080817tc-media_eja268-watermarked.jpg
57 / 116
080817tc-media_eja274a-watermarked.jpg
58 / 116
080817mediatc_dsp0619-watermarked.jpg
59 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0034-watermarked.jpg
60 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0039-watermarked.jpg
61 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0042-watermarked.jpg
62 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0047-watermarked.jpg
63 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0106-watermarked.jpg
64 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0114-watermarked.jpg
65 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0124-watermarked.jpg
66 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0139-watermarked.jpg
67 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0144-watermarked.jpg
68 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0157-watermarked.jpg
69 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0163-watermarked.jpg
70 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0187-watermarked.jpg
71 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0207-watermarked.jpg
72 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0255-watermarked.jpg
73 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0270-watermarked.jpg
74 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0290-watermarked.jpg
75 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0325-watermarked.jpg
76 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0338-watermarked.jpg
77 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0344-watermarked.jpg
78 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0385-watermarked.jpg
79 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0391-watermarked.jpg
80 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0424-watermarked.jpg
81 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0431-watermarked.jpg
82 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0455-watermarked.jpg
83 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0490-watermarked.jpg
84 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0516-watermarked.jpg
85 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0520-watermarked.jpg
86 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0529-watermarked.jpg
87 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0539-watermarked.jpg
88 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0554-watermarked.jpg
89 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0559-watermarked.jpg
90 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0597-watermarked.jpg
91 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0611-watermarked.jpg
92 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0616-watermarked.jpg
93 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0621-watermarked.jpg
94 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0633-watermarked.jpg
95 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0638-watermarked.jpg
96 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0657-watermarked.jpg
97 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0685-watermarked.jpg
98 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0687-watermarked.jpg
99 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0691-watermarked.jpg
100 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0696-watermarked.jpg
101 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0713-watermarked.jpg
102 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0725-watermarked.jpg
103 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0733-watermarked.jpg
104 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0741-watermarked.jpg
105 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0753-watermarked.jpg
106 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0773-watermarked.jpg
107 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0774-watermarked.jpg
108 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0786-watermarked.jpg
109 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0845-watermarked.jpg
110 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0850-watermarked.jpg
111 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0853-watermarked.jpg
112 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0863-watermarked.jpg
113 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0894-watermarked.jpg
114 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0918-watermarked.jpg
115 / 116
080817nonmediatc_dsp0923-watermarked.jpg
116 / 116
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-There were some additions to the list of absentees on Tuesday, most notably cornerback Eric Rowe and linebacker Shea McClellin. Rowe was limping toward the end of Monday's practice and was replaced by Jonathan Jones. It is unclear what caused McClellin to miss practice. Also, rookie tackle Tony Garcia, linebacker Trevor Bates and Matthew Slater were not spotted. Don't'a Hightower (PUP), Alan Branch (PUP) and Andrew Jelks (NFI) remain out of uniform as well.

-Wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola and Cody Hollister, tight end James O'Shaughnessy, running back Mike Gillislee, safety David Jones, defensive tackle Vincent Valentine and tackle Nate Solder all suited up but spent most of the morning rehabbing on the lower field. Mitchell took part in the one-on-one drills against the Jags for the second day in a row before heading for rehab. Valentine, who appeared to be trying to work through a possible back injury on Monday, did not take any reps with the defense. Solder did some work with a heavy bag in the Dante's Inferno area where the offensive linemen train toward the end of the practice.

-Rob Gronkowski went through the positional drills without his arm brace but once the contact began in full team work the brace was back.

-Cooks and Amendola worked with a resistance band around their legs at the knees during the drills at the start of practice. Amendola spent quite some time talking with Belichick during that period.

-"The Boys of Fall" remains a staple of the stretching period.

-The secondary was working fighting off blocks with an orange ball rolled at their legs. The ball was smaller the ones normally seen in these types of drills.

-There were quite of few guests around the practice fields on Tuesday. Former linebacker Tedy Bruschi was on hand, and at one point he chatted with his former teammate Rick Lyle. Lyle, who was a member of the Patriots defensive line from 2002-03, handled the snapping duties for the Jaguars during the 7-on-7 period, although he is not listed among the team's coaches.

-Belichick spent some time chatting with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and former Eagles and 49ers coach Chip Kellyat the start of practice. Kelly was a guest in Foxborough during the spring as well.

-There was quite a bit of family for the players on hand, most notably Brady's mother, Galynn. Galynn is recovering from cancer and several Patriots took some time to say hello, including Edelman, Belichick and Linda Holliday and former Patriot Willie McGinest. McGinest conducted interviews with Brady and Edelman for NFL Network.

-For the second straight day Malcolm Butler really struggled in one-on-ones but was much better in full team work. Allen Robinson toasted his twice for touchdowns before journeyman Arrelious Benn got the better of him later. But once things switched to 11-on-11 Butler was his normal feisty self. He made a terrific diving play in front of Robinson to prevent a completion and showed tight coverage several other times as well. He nearly had his second pick in as many days in the end zone when he undercut a route but was unable to come away with the catch in front of Benn.

-Stephon Gilmore followed Butler's great diving pass defense with one of his own on the next snap. He timed his dive perfectly, knocking Bortles' pass away from Robinson across the middle. Robinson did gain a measure of revenge later when he beat Gilmore down the left sideline and not only drew a flag for pass interference but also made the catch for a big gain.

-Gronkowski dominated whenever he was targeted as the Jaguars had no answers for the huge tight end. During 7-on-7s he caught at least three touchdowns and during 11-on-11 work he was tough to deal with as well. One example came late in practice with the Patriots working in a hurry-up situation. Gronkowski went up for a ball near the left sideline and high-pointed the catch with ease before keeping his feet in bounds. Jags safety Barry Church knocked him off his feet on the play and the tight end wasn't too pleased. Overall it was a strong day for Gronk.

-Devin Lucien continues to make the most of his opportunities. With several receivers banged up, Lucien has had a lot of work and once again on Tuesday he came up with some niche grabs. The best came down the left sideline when he caught a ball from Garoppolo between a pair of Jags defenders for a touchdown. Unfortunately for the young receiver, Lucien appeared to injure his hamstring at one point and spent some time trying to work through the injury, although he remained on the field for the rest of practice.

-Robert Kraft came out to watch practice early on.

-The Patriots pass rush was effective in pretty much every team period. The Jags had the ball five times and the Patriots applied a good amount of pressure on Blake Bortles every time. Harvey Langi appeared to shake free for one of the would-be sacks.

-With McClellin out, rookie Derek Rivers saw his most extensive work of the summer thus far. He was part of the subpackages and filled a variety of positions. He moved from the outside to the inside of various plays, mostly serving as a rusher, although he did drop into coverage on a couple of occasions as well. He didn't appear to make many plays but his presence was notable nonetheless.

-One interesting play for the Patriots offense came deep in the red zone on a fourth down situation. Surprisingly, Gronkowski was on the sideline and instead it was Dwayne Allen that was Brady's target. Brady looked down the seam and Allen barely turned around before securing a nice back-shoulder throw for the touchdown. Brady immediately ran to his new tight end to congratulate him.

-The Patriots defense had some substitution issues at one point and was called for a penalty as a result. Belichick was well ahead of the officials as the coach was steaming at the mental error. Darius Kilgo was the last player on the field but he was not alone as 14 players were sent for lap by and angry Belichick as the play continued with the first group being summoned back onto the field.

-LaAdrian Waddle received the "first-team" reps on Tuesday ahead of Cam Fleming as the two appear to be splitting time in Solder's absence. Waddle fared better than Fleming did on Monday, but neither seems to have an answer for Jags defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has applied constant pressure the past two days. Overall the Patriots pass protection was much better Tuesday, however.

-Each team ran four live goal line plays with the Jags managing a pair of touchdowns while the Patriots had just one. Jacksonville attempted four runs by four different ball carriers and the Patriots defense showed physicality on all four. Chris Ivory and Tommy Bohanon were stuffed while T.J. Yeldon twisted his way barely across the plane and rookie Leonard Fournette also needed second effort to find the end zone. Malik Jackson made a terrific stop on Brandon Bolden on the Patriots first attempt, scooting outside the tackle to bring the back down at the 1. Brady's then overthrew Matt Lengel in the end zone before Rex Burkhead was stuff off left tackle. On the final play Burkhead broke into the end zone up the middle behind some nice blocking from David Andrews and James Develin.

-As was the case on Monday, Brissett took his reps at the very end of practice with the rest of the reserves. He hit K.J. Maye on a couple of occasions before being picked off Stanley Jean-Baptiste while trying to hit Tony Washington. At the end of those final reps the entire offense and coaches, including Belichick, did pushups. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and receiver coach Chad O'Shea did pushups with the offense at the end of the 7-on-7s earlier.

-During some red zone work the Patriots executed a nice wrinkle when Brady faked a jet sweep to Cooks before flipping an option pitch out wide to James White, who easily got the corner and scampered in for the touchdown.

-Kyle Van Noy had a tough time in coverage, losing Ivory on a swing out of the backfield that resulted in an easy touchdown for the Jags. He has some issues at other times as well, but he also did his share of damage to Ivory. Van Noy applied strong pressure on a pass and basically steamrolled the back after putting him on roller skates for several strides, drawing a hold penalty in the process.

-Brady wasn't the only Patriot whose mom was in attendance. Diane Walters, mother to Gronkowski boys Rob and Glenn, was also on hand.

-In addition to Brady and Edelman, several other Patriots spoke with the media. Cooks, Butler, Garoppolo, Shaq Mason, Lucien, Chris Hogan and Deatrich Wise were among those taking the time to chat.

-The Patriots and Jaguars will conduct a walk-through on Wednesday but it will be closed to the public. The teams will then open the preseason Thursday night at Gillette Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.
news

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

In this week's mailbag, fans are already looking ahead to next season, now that the 2021 campaign is over for New England.
news

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

As the dust settles on the 2021 Patriots season, it is apparent that the team needs to add speed on both sides of the ball.
news

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Wild Card defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger, Hightower, Barmore to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in the Wild Card playoff game against the Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Left tackle spot options with Wynn out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jackson, Slater named second-team All-Pro

Cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater earned second-team All-Pro spots.
news

Left, Then Right: For second time, Brown proving key to Patriots O-line

Versatile Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is back, albeit in a different position, to help New England make another playoff run.
news

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

A collection of Patriots earn nods for their performances in 2021 by making PFF's highest-graded list.
news

Secondary matchups a primary concern for Patriots

With Jalen Mills landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Patriots could be shorthanded at cornerback against one of the deepest wide receiver corps in the NFL.
news

From Madden to Mentor: Myles Bryant's Relationship with Devin McCourty

Before professional athletes make it to the league, they are kids with a dream of playing their favorite sport for a living. While waiting for those dreams to come to fruition, many play video games pretending they are the athlete making all the plays.
news

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots-Bills III should be one of the highlights of the NFL's opening weekend of the postseason.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign offensive lineman Arlington Hambright to a future contract

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Ted Karras 1/17: "We are all going to have to get back to work"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/17: "There are a lot of things that we have learned from"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Hunter Henry 1/17: "The biggest thing from this is how we grow, how we learn from this"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising