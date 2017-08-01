Blogservations Day 5: Sloppy day for Patriots

-In addition to signing his one-day contract, Paxton and his son, Rylan, watched practice from the area in front of the media tent. At one point Stephen Gostkowski was kicking field goals in that direction, and Paxton grabbed one of the loose balls and decided to snap it back toward the kicker. In a flashback to his famous "safety snap" in Denver in 2003, Paxton rifled one off the upright – clearly intentionally – and had a big smile on his face as he turned around.

-There were a lot of penalty laps being run during the practice. Early on defensive end Geneo Grissom hit the road and shortly thereafter defensive tackles Vincent Valentine and Josh Augusta followed. Augusta really struggles to complete his laps, and that was the case in the hot and humid conditions on Tuesday. Linebacker Harvey Langi also took a lap after jumping offside during a one-on-one drill against the tackles. Later guard Joe Thuney committed a false start and ran as well. The worst of the day came late in practice when linebacker Trevor Bates was late coming onto the field and the entire defense – coaches included – took a lap on what was to be the final play of an 11-on-11 team period.

-Linebacker Elandon Roberts may have dodged the injury bullet after going down with an apparent left foot/ankle injury early in practice. Roberts was shadowing a receiver when he pulled up lame, limped for a few strides and then went down. He tried to get up but immediately collapsed back to the turf before being attended to by trainer Jim Whalenand the medical staff. Initially it looked to be potentially serious but after the trainers removed his cleat and re-taped his ankle, Roberts eventually returned to action and took part in the remainder of the workout. By the end of practice he was moving without much hint of a limp.

-James O'Shaughnessy may not have been as fortunate. The tight end, who has been active as a receiver during the early part of camp, left the field with Whalen and did not return. O'Shaughnessy was walking under his own power and did not show any signs of injury, but he nonetheless missed the remainder of practice. For young players and newcomers, any lost time can be particularly damaging to their development as the missed reps can't be replaced.

-James Develin, always a favorite at PFW and in particular for Andy Hart, spent some working on one of the big bags down near the Dante's Inferno area of the practice fields while the rest of the team was working on kick returns. Develin also made a nice toe-tapping catch near the left sideline on a deep fade from Brady, showing great hands and decent mobility on the play.