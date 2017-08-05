Blogservations Day 9: Handling the situations

-There was a lot of work on the running game with Brandon Bolden, LeShun Daniels, Dion Lewis and James White received plenty of carries, particularly Bolden and Lewis. On one carry Bolden bounced one outside to the right but kept the ball in his left (inside) hand. This was reminiscent of a carry he had last year in the preseason game against Chicago when did the same thing near the goal line. With the ball inside he was stripped inside the 5 and the Bears wound up recovering. Perhaps Bolden is only comfortable running with the ball in his left hand but it seems to be a dangerous habit.

-The second offensive line featured some changes. With Waddle and Fleming both working mostly with the ones, Max Garcia (left) and Conor McDermott (right) manned the tackle spots. Ted Karras moved to left guard and was replaced at center by James Ferentz while Jamil Douglas handled things at right guard.

-Eric Rowe got the majority of reps as the third corner. At times the Patriots sub package featured three corners – Rowe, Butler and Stephon Gilmore – as well as three safeties with Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Harmon.

-Chung appeared to get shaken up on one play when he was stepped on. He remained in for a couple of plays but was eventually replaced by Jordan Richards. Chung did return, however.

-Jonathan Jones came up with a terrific pass defense on D.J. Foster deep down the right sideline. Foster had a step initially by Jones showed great closing speed and made a diving deflection off a Jacoby Brissett pass. Jones also showed nice coverage against Hogan and prevented a completion during a two-minute drill.

-The special teams periods featured the punt team as well as kick return work. Lewis and White worked together as returners, as did the Jones boys, Cyrus and Jonathan. Jonathan Jones dropped one of his attempts but managed to scoop it up.

-On one of the onside kick attempts, Gronkowski tried to bat the ball out of bounds but failed to connect. Gostkowski's kick continued toward the sideline anyway and went out of bounds but Gronkowski's attempt was funny to watch. The big tight end recovered the next attempt without incident.

-There was a good amount of hurry-up work at the end of practice. Neither Tom Brady nor Jimmy Garoppolo was overly sharp in their two-minute drills, and both were held out of the end zone. Brady picked up two first downs with underneath throws, but couldn't get any closer. A pair of throw-aways followed by an incompletion to Brandin Cooks down the left sideline (Cooks was looking for a penalty on Gilmore) led to the field goal, which Gostkowski didn't actually attempt.

-Garoppolo followed a short dump to Amendola with a bomb to Devin Lucien, who hauled in the pass between Cyrus Jones and Nate Ebner. He was forced to retrieve a low Ferentz snap on the nest play, and followed that with a horribly thrown pass that Ebner picked off. The interception wobbled badly out of Garoppolo's hand, and with the rain falling steadily at that point it brought thoughts of his ability to grip the ball in adverse conditions.

-The quarterbacks then alternated snaps the rest of the way as Belichick changed up scenarios on the fly. There would be completions with the clock running that required the field goal unit to rush onto the field, followed by completions that necessitated a spike to stop the clock. Both executed these situations fairly well.

-Practice ended with the entire team moving toward the hill connecting the upper and lower practice fields for some conditioning runs.

-Amendola, Gilmore, Bolden, McCourty, Kenny Moore, Lawrence Guy, Trey Flowers and Dwayne Thomas were among the players who conducted interviews on Saturday.