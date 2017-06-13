Blogservations: Garoppolo sits it out

-Julian Edelman received some extra attention during practice from the medical staff but appeared fine. He was his normal slippery self, running routes and catching plenty of Brady's passes. He spoke to the media after practice and stressed the importance of turning the page to 2017.

-Spring camps are not designed for players like Elandon Roberts. The second-year linebacker is a physical player who has demonstrated his desire to run through people rather than around them. During mini-camp he got under White's skin with a harder-than-it-needed-to-be bump, and on Tuesday he seemed to draw the ire of the offense once again with his penchant for contact.

-The defensive players clad in blue once again were forced to run a pair of laps during a drill when they failed to have the proper personnel in place. As was the case last week, rookie defensive lineman Josh Augusta struggled to complete the running.

-Most of the special teams work the media has been privy to thus far has been centered on the punting game. On Tuesday that changed to the kickoff team. While the drill seemed to focus on coverage, it did offer a look at the returners. During the first round the returners included White, Will Likely, Andrew Hawkins and David Jones. Later during the second set of reps James White, Dion Lewis, DeAndrew White, Cyrus Jones and Danny Amendola took reps. Jones dropped his first attempt and drew the ire of running backs coach Ivan Fears.

-Former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly was on hand for Tuesday practice. Kelly spent several minutes speaking with Belichick, who has always been considered Belichick's friend.

-Ryan Allen spent some time late in practice punting along the back line of the end zone, Normally that's a job for Stephen Gostkowski, who frequently attempts several kicks from the back of the end zone during practice and tries to knock some off the uprights. Allen seemed to keeping himself loose.

-Patrick Chung is one of the most competitive defensive backs in the Patriots secondary. He locked horns with Rob Gronkowski during one rep and camp away on the short end of the stick despite some excellent work. Gronkowski caught the short flip from Brady but the safety didn't take too kindly to that fact and soon dragged him to the ground.

-The offense worked on a lot of down-and-distance situations, alternating in and out of various plays such as first-and-10, second-and-seven and third-and-three. The offense usually converted on each play but part of the drill involves creating the situations.

-Eric Rowe was also part of the secondary at times and on at least one occasion he matched up with Gronkowski. The lanky corner trailed on a crossing route and ultimately allowed the completion but it was an interesting battle considering Rowe's 6-1, height.

-The players once again closed with some sprints up the conditioning hill.

-In addition to Edelman, D.J. Foster, Matt Lengel, Rob Ninkovich and Brissett spent some time with the media.

-Gostkowski followed each of the hurry-up drills with some field goal work. First he attempted a handful of kicks after Brady's drive then he followed Brissett's work in the two-minute drill by kicking in the opposite direction.