Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Blogservations: Garoppolo sits it out

Jun 13, 2017 at 05:22 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots OTA - June 13, 2017

Check out our favorite photos from the Patriots organized team activity on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

061317ota-nonmedia_eja005a-watermarked.jpg
1 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja055-watermarked.jpg
2 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja070-watermarked.jpg
3 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja368-watermarked.jpg
4 / 50
061317ota-media_eja316-watermarked.jpg
5 / 50
061317ota-media_eja327-watermarked.jpg
6 / 50
061317ota-media_eja243-watermarked.jpg
7 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja303a-watermarked.jpg
8 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja216a-watermarked.jpg
9 / 50
061317ota-media_eja215-watermarked.jpg
10 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja708-watermarked.jpg
11 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja210-watermarked.jpg
12 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja485-watermarked.jpg
13 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja243-watermarked.jpg
14 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja875-watermarked.jpg
15 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja639a-watermarked.jpg
16 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja033-watermarked.jpg
17 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja158-watermarked.jpg
18 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja920a-watermarked.jpg
19 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja416-watermarked.jpg
20 / 50
061317ota-media_eja276-watermarked.jpg
21 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja110-watermarked.jpg
22 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja086-watermarked.jpg
23 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja424-watermarked.jpg
24 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja394-watermarked.jpg
25 / 50
061317ota-media_eja302-watermarked.jpg
26 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja046-watermarked.jpg
27 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja629-watermarked.jpg
28 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja630a-watermarked.jpg
29 / 50
061317ota-media_eja226-watermarked.jpg
30 / 50
061317ota-media_eja247-watermarked.jpg
31 / 50
061317ota-media_eja231-watermarked.jpg
32 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja079-watermarked.jpg
33 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja000-watermarked.jpg
34 / 50
061317ota-media_eja175-watermarked.jpg
35 / 50
061317ota-media_eja158-watermarked.jpg
36 / 50
061317ota-media_eja209-watermarked.jpg
37 / 50
061317ota-media_eja267-watermarked.jpg
38 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja049a-watermarked.jpg
39 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja555-watermarked.jpg
40 / 50
061317ota-media_eja115-watermarked.jpg
41 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja483-watermarked.jpg
42 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja721-watermarked.jpg
43 / 50
061317ota-media_eja135-watermarked.jpg
44 / 50
061317ota-media_eja000-watermarked.jpg
45 / 50
061317ota-media_eja021-watermarked.jpg
46 / 50
061317ota-media_eja081-watermarked.jpg
47 / 50
061317ota-nonmedia_eja549-watermarked.jpg
48 / 50
061317ota-media_eja284-watermarked.jpg
49 / 50
061317ota-media_eja304-watermarked.jpg
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The media got its final look at the Patriots before next month's start of training camp on a steamy Tuesday morning in Foxborough as Bill Belichick sent his troops through one more round of OTAs on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

The hot and humid conditions didn't seem to have much of a negative impact on the proceedings, which featured more work on the running game than previous sessions allowed. The lack of contact obviously made evaluating such drills difficult, but Tom Brady and the pass catchers also got time to get plenty of work in.

Unfortunately that wasn't true for all the Patriots quarterbacks. Jimmy Garoppolo was present and accounted for but did not take part in the practice. At the close of last week's mini-camp, Garoppolo skipped some reps late in the final practice and then did his conditioning work on the side when the rest of the team close the workout with several sprints on the hill that leads to the lower practice field.

During Tuesday's OTA Garoppolo spent plenty of time on the stationary bike, nursing an apparent lower body injury, and didn't take any reps during the two-plus-hour session.

Jacoby Brissett followed Brady during a late hurry-up drill and suffered through some predictable ups and downs. He had some problems with his accuracy throughout the morning but also was victimized by some bad drops by receivers, most notably a pair from DeAndrew White. Drops aside, Brissett didn't always appear comfortable in the pocket and at times his throws seemed to get away from him.

The bigger story was Garoppolo, who impressed in limited duty in place of Brady a year ago only to be sidelined by a shoulder injury after less than a game and a half of work. There were reports that indicated Belichick was disappointed that Garoppolo couldn't answer the bell in Weeks 3 and 4, forcing the rookie Brissett to take the controls. Various outlets have speculated if Garoppolo is tough enough to withstand the rigors of full-time NFL life physically, and missing some time during spring camps won't do much to dispel those fears.

Beyond the quarterbacks there were some other developments on Tuesday and here are one man's blogservations from the OTA practice.

-Assistant special teams coach Ray "Bubba" Ventrone was the first member of the team/coaching staff on the field. Ventrone, who looks like he could still play, ran several sprints across the practice field wearing long sleeves in the sweltering mid-90s temperatures.

-The video screens from Lyvve Coach were once again missing on Tuesday. The Patriots used the instant replay technology during Days 1 and 3 of mini-camp but on Day 2 and again on Tuesday they were missing.

-In addition to Garoppolo there were some other notables in various stages of participation. Kony Ealy, Lawrence Guy, Alan Branch and rookie offensive lineman Andrew Jelks were not spotted at practice. Ealy left the practice field early on the final day of mini-camp, walking back toward the locker room about midway through the session without any apparent discomfort and unaccompanied by any medical personnel. No word on the reason for his early departure and absence on Tuesday. Guy missed the final two days of mini-camp and must be dealing with some sort of injury. Also, Dont'a Hightower, Malcolm Mitchell and Duron Harmon did plenty of conditioning work. Harmon took some reps during the practice but the other two were limited to running on the lower field.

-Cornerback Malcolm Butler was back on the field and in uniform after missing the last day of mini-camp. He lined up alongside Stephon Gilmore with the first group and enjoyed a very active day. He was quite active throughout practice and came up with a couple of nice plays in coverage, He was tight against Brandin Cooks in a battle that will no doubt be worth watching next month in training camp but still couldn't prevent a flawless back shoulder throw near the sideline from Brady.

-The second offensive line consisted of, from left to right, LaAdrian Waddle, Jamil Douglas, Ted Karras, Chase Farris and Cameron Fleming.

-Brooks Ellis, a rookie linebacker out of Arkansas, was the first player on the field. He was trailed slightly by fellow Razorback Deatrich Wise.

-Julian Edelman received some extra attention during practice from the medical staff but appeared fine. He was his normal slippery self, running routes and catching plenty of Brady's passes. He spoke to the media after practice and stressed the importance of turning the page to 2017.

-Spring camps are not designed for players like Elandon Roberts. The second-year linebacker is a physical player who has demonstrated his desire to run through people rather than around them. During mini-camp he got under White's skin with a harder-than-it-needed-to-be bump, and on Tuesday he seemed to draw the ire of the offense once again with his penchant for contact.

-The defensive players clad in blue once again were forced to run a pair of laps during a drill when they failed to have the proper personnel in place. As was the case last week, rookie defensive lineman Josh Augusta struggled to complete the running.

-Most of the special teams work the media has been privy to thus far has been centered on the punting game. On Tuesday that changed to the kickoff team. While the drill seemed to focus on coverage, it did offer a look at the returners. During the first round the returners included White, Will Likely, Andrew Hawkins and David Jones. Later during the second set of reps James White, Dion Lewis, DeAndrew White, Cyrus Jones and Danny Amendola took reps. Jones dropped his first attempt and drew the ire of running backs coach Ivan Fears.

-Former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly was on hand for Tuesday practice. Kelly spent several minutes speaking with Belichick, who has always been considered Belichick's friend.

-Ryan Allen spent some time late in practice punting along the back line of the end zone, Normally that's a job for Stephen Gostkowski, who frequently attempts several kicks from the back of the end zone during practice and tries to knock some off the uprights. Allen seemed to keeping himself loose.

-Patrick Chung is one of the most competitive defensive backs in the Patriots secondary. He locked horns with Rob Gronkowski during one rep and camp away on the short end of the stick despite some excellent work. Gronkowski caught the short flip from Brady but the safety didn't take too kindly to that fact and soon dragged him to the ground.

-The offense worked on a lot of down-and-distance situations, alternating in and out of various plays such as first-and-10, second-and-seven and third-and-three. The offense usually converted on each play but part of the drill involves creating the situations.

-Eric Rowe was also part of the secondary at times and on at least one occasion he matched up with Gronkowski. The lanky corner trailed on a crossing route and ultimately allowed the completion but it was an interesting battle considering Rowe's 6-1, height.

-The players once again closed with some sprints up the conditioning hill.

-In addition to Edelman, D.J. Foster, Matt Lengel, Rob Ninkovich and Brissett spent some time with the media.

-Gostkowski followed each of the hurry-up drills with some field goal work. First he attempted a handful of kicks after Brady's drive then he followed Brissett's work in the two-minute drill by kicking in the opposite direction.

-The Patriots will complete their OTA work this week but Tuesday's was the last practice open to the media. The next time we will get a look at the team will be the start of training camp late next month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

The Patriots defense has been dominant over the last seven weeks, riding takeaways and clutch play to lead the team atop the AFC.
news

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

With another Pro Bowl voting update from the NFL, the Patriots continue to get plenty of attention.
news

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Another win and some help from the Steelers allowed the Patriots to move to the top of the heap in the AFC.
news

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.
news

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

With Thanksgiving upon us again, Patriots running back Damien Harris pauses to express gratitude for the women in his life who made him the man he is today.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

In this week's mailbag, fans' questions are all over the map after a big Patriots win on MNF and a bye week on the immediate horizon.
news

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

The NFL features a lot of teams capable of playing at a high level but very few that have done so consistently.
news

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 13 against the Bills.
news

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, a.k.a. the Green Goblin, hopes his hair, his special-order cleats, and his No. 2 jersey pay sufficient tribute to a lost loved one. 
news

Patriots Pro Bowl voting update

With another update to Pro Bowl voting, many Patriots continue to be the in mix.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

This week's mailbag wonders if Bill Belichick is the Coach of the Year in the NFL.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Mac staying locked on most important games ahead

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/8

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 13 Patriots vs Browns

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 9, 2001.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Children's Holiday Party

The Kraft family celebrates the holidays with children in need for the 28th annual Children's Holiday Party, hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick Breakdown: Defense against the Buffalo Bills

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the Patriots dominant defense, Myles Bryant's coverage on the Buffalo 4th and 14, and other key plays from New England's win over the Bills. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 10th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Mac Jones 12/8: "We have a bunch of guys that care for each other"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 12/8: "Everybody was writing us off and now everybody is on the bandwagon"

Patriots Defensive Lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising