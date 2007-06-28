Body of ex-NFL lineman's daughter found

PHOENIX (June 28, 2007) -- A 23-year-old woman found fatally shot in a Phoenix alley has been identified as the daughter of former NFL lineman Luis Sharpe, authorities said.

The body of Leah Tamara Sharpe was discovered early June 26 by a neighborhood resident and police said investigators believe it was dumped there.

Detective Bob Ragsdale, a Phoenix police spokesman, said there was no identification on the body when it was found and identification came through fingerprints following an autopsy.