Body of ex-NFL lineman's daughter found

PHOENIX (June 28, 2007) -- A 23-year-old woman found fatally shot in a Phoenix alley has been identified as the daughter of former NFL lineman Luis Sharpe, authorities said.
The body of Leah Tamara Sharpe was discovered early June 26 by a neighborhood resident and police said investigators believe it was dumped there.
Detective Bob Ragsdale, a Phoenix police spokesman, said there was no identification on the body when it was found and identification came through fingerprints following an autopsy.
Luis Sharpe played in the NFL from 1982-94 for the St. Louis and Arizona Cardinals and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.