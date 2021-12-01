Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Dec 01 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Dec 01, 2021 at 01:36 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Boston English High School’s Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
Boston English High School’s Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.

Foxborough, Mass. – Coming off a thrilling 66-42 victory over archrival Boston Latin on Thanksgiving Day, Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.

Coach Conway, currently in his seventh season with the Boston English football program as a coach and former player, guided his team to their first victory over Boston Latin since 2013 in a Thanksgiving showdown at Harvard Stadium. The English were fueled by senior running backs Keesean Kerr (12 carries, 128 yards, 3 TD's) Terrell Gethers (10 carries, yards, 2 TD's) and Jamari Howard (6 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD).

Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup was an offensive frenzy with 108 combined points, marking the highest-scoring contest in the 134-year series. Boston English and Boston Latin hold the record for the oldest, continuous public high school football rivalry in the United States.

Patriots, College, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Boston English captains and coaching staff Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach Conway. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

"Coach Conway had his team ready to go from the opening kickoff," said Tippett. "This rivalry dates all the way back to 1887, and Boston English's victory last Thursday was one of the most significant in program history. Coach Conway is more than deserving of this week's New England Patriots Coach of the Week honor."

This is the 26th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2021 season marks the tenth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program.

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 11th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award. 

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Scituate's Herb Devine Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Scituate High School's Herb Devine has been named the tenth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Methuen's Tom Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Methuen High School's Tom Ryan has been named the ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Dover - Sherborn's Steve Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Dover-Sherborn Regional High School's Steve Ryan has been named the eighth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Cardinal Spellman's Kahn Chace Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a thrilling 22-20, double-overtime victory over undefeated conference powerhouse St. Mary's (Lynn) on Friday night, Cardinal Spellman High School's Kahn Chace has been named the seventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Ed Madden of Blue Hills Regional Technical School Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 42-14 victory on the road over unbeaten Old Colony on Friday night, Blue Hills Regional Technical School's Ed Madden has been named the sixth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Manchester Essex Head Coach Joe Grimes Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a grueling 15-8 victory over undefeated Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival KIPP Academy on Saturday, Manchester Essex's Joe Grimes has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Ashland High School's Andrew MacKay named Patriots High School Coach of the Year

After leading the Ashland Clockers to a thrilling 28-22 victory over Bishop Fenwick in the MIAA Division 6 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, head coach Andrew MacKay has been named the 2019 New England Patriots Coach of the Year.
news

West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After a 35-12 win over South Shore Tech on Friday, West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Franklin High School's Eian Bain named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 28-14 victory over Brockton on Friday Night, Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 12/1: "We have to be ready to go on all levels"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Trent Brown 12/1: "Personally, there's still a lot of room to grow"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Tennessee Titans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down kickoffs, the Titans 4th and Goal, the Patriot's Offense and and other key plays in New England's win over the Titans. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a perfect stiff arm

Coach answers the question, What are the ingredients for an effective Stiff Arm?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

Get an inside look at the Patriots 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising