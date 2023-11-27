Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

In a highly anticipated Thanksgiving matchup between Division 1 powerhouses Xaverian Brothers and St. John's, Xaverian sealed a 23-21 the victory, earning Head Coach Al Fornaro the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Ironically, this will not be the last time these two teams face off, as a rematch looms in the Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m.

The Thanksgiving Day game provided fans with a preview of the gritty and hard-nosed football they can anticipate from these two teams. The deciding moments occurred in the final seconds, with Xaverian successfully converting a crucial 4th down. That set the stage for kicker Luke Bell, who nailed a 30-yard field goal, securing the win for the Hawks and a share of the Catholic Conference Crown.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Hawks on Monday. During this meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Fornaro's commitment s to the development of the next generation.

"Xaverian Brothers High School football embodies a legacy of success forged in tradition, fueled by pride, driven by the relentless desire for excellence, and defined by the unwavering character of its players," said Tippett. "On the field, they don't just play a game; they are working to build a tradition that echoes with the resounding spirit of champions."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Fornaro.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.