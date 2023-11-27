Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

In a highly anticipated Thanksgiving matchup between Division 1 powerhouses Xaverian Brothers and St. John's, Xaverian sealed a 23-21 the victory, earning Head Coach Al Fornaro the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Ironically, this will not be the last time these two teams face off, as a rematch looms in the Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m.

The Thanksgiving Day game provided fans with a preview of the gritty and hard-nosed football they can anticipate from these two teams. The deciding moments occurred in the final seconds, with Xaverian successfully converting a crucial 4th down. That set the stage for kicker Luke Bell, who nailed a 30-yard field goal, securing the win for the Hawks and a share of the Catholic Conference Crown.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Hawks on Monday. During this meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Fornaro's commitment s to the development of the next generation.

"Xaverian Brothers High School football embodies a legacy of success forged in tradition, fueled by pride, driven by the relentless desire for excellence, and defined by the unwavering character of its players," said Tippett. "On the field, they don't just play a game; they are working to build a tradition that echoes with the resounding spirit of champions."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Fornaro.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award. 

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

news

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida, has been honored as the New England Patriots Coach of the Week.
news

O'Bryant High School's Head Coach Kevin Gadson Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After O'Bryant High School's victory over Minuteman Regional last Friday night, the New England Patriots are pleased to announce Coach Kevin Gadson as the recipient of this week's New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.
news

Foxborough High School's Jack Martinelli Notches 300th Victory and Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

In Foxborough, it was a remarkable weekend marked by a string of 300s, and it wasn't just Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick who achieved his 300th career regular season victory. Jack Martinelli, the coach of Foxborough High School, reached the significant milestone on a memorable night last Friday, earning him the well-deserved title of New England Patriots Coach of the Week.
news

Head Coach of Salem High School, Matt Bouchard, Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Following a hard-fought battle last Friday night, the New England Patriots are proud to announce Head Coach Matt Bouchard as this week's "Coach of the Week" for leading the Salem Witches to a 48-44 victory over Lynn Classical High School. 
news

Carver High School's Ben Shuffain Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The New England Patriots are proud to announce Carver High School's second-year head coach, Ben Shuffain, the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an overtime win over Cohasset High School last Friday.
news

Everett High School's Justin Flores Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Justin Flores, first year head coach of Everett High School's football program, has earned the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an exciting 35-34 victory over BC High last Friday night. 
news

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Following a 14-13 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury, the Needham Rocket's head coach Doug Kopsco has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off an impressive 28-18 win over Duxbury Dragons last Thursday night, Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.
news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award. 
news

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull's Coach O'Donnell has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 11/27: "We need to remain engaged"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/27: "We've got a good group of guys"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/27: "We want to create even more opportunities"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/27: "Going to keep working as hard as we can"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
