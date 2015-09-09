Boston Police Officer John Moynihan named honorary captain for Thursday's NFL kickoff game vs. Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - To help celebrate Thursday's 2015 NFL Kickoff, Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots have invited Boston Police officer John Moynihan, a local hero and true patriot, to serve as the team's honorary captain during the team's New England-themed championship ceremony prior to kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Moynihan, 34, was shot in the face at point-blank on March 27 by a convicted felon during a motor vehicle stop in Roxbury. Kraft visited Moynihan in a Boston hospital while the gang unit officer and former U.S. Army Ranger was recovering from several surgeries. During the visit, Kraft invited Moynihan to the Patriots' 2015 season opener as his special guest and the team's honorary captain.

Moynihan was honored at the White House less than a year ago as one of the nation's 53 "Top Cops" for helping to save transit officer Richard H. Donohue Jr., who was shot during a gunfight with the Boston Marathon bombers in April 2013. He received the Boston Police Department's Medal of Honor in 2014. Moynihan, who joined the Boston Police Department six years ago, is also a decorated Army Ranger with stints in Iraq from 2005 to 2008.