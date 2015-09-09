Official website of the New England Patriots

Boston Police Officer John Moynihan named honorary captain for Thursday's NFL kickoff game vs. Steelers

Patriots CEO and Chairman Robert Kraft invited the wounded Boston Police officer and local hero to serve as Thursday's honorary captain after visiting Moynihan in a Boston hospital.

Sep 09, 2015 at 01:25 PM
New England Patriots
ap_736858445562.jpg
ap
This undated photo released by the Boston Police Department's official Twitter account Saturday, March 28, 2015, shows Officer John Moynihan, 34, who was shot in the face during a traffic stop Friday night that ended when other officers fatally shot his attacker. Moynihan was struck just below his right eye and was listed in critical condition Saturday as the bullet remained lodged below his right ear. A decorated veteran, Moynihan served in Iraq in 2006-2007 and was honored at the White House in May 2014 for being one of the first responders in Watertown, Mass., following the April 2013 gun battle with the Boston Marathon bombers. (AP Photo/Boston Police Department)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - To help celebrate Thursday's 2015 NFL Kickoff, Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots have invited Boston Police officer John Moynihan, a local hero and true patriot, to serve as the team's honorary captain during the team's New England-themed championship ceremony prior to kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Moynihan, 34, was shot in the face at point-blank on March 27 by a convicted felon during a motor vehicle stop in Roxbury. Kraft visited Moynihan in a Boston hospital while the gang unit officer and former U.S. Army Ranger was recovering from several surgeries. During the visit, Kraft invited Moynihan to the Patriots' 2015 season opener as his special guest and the team's honorary captain.

Moynihan was honored at the White House less than a year ago as one of the nation's 53 "Top Cops" for helping to save transit officer Richard H. Donohue Jr., who was shot during a gunfight with the Boston Marathon bombers in April 2013. He received the Boston Police Department's Medal of Honor in 2014. Moynihan, who joined the Boston Police Department six years ago, is also a decorated Army Ranger with stints in Iraq from 2005 to 2008.

The Patriots' pregame ceremony and championship celebration will feature in-stadium entertainment by multiple New England musicians and a world championship moment celebrating the team's Super Bowl XLIX title and unveiling of the organization's fourth championship banner in 14 years. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 8 p.m. to participate in the special ceremony, which will include a card stunt immediately following the national anthem.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

