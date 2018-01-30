Boston vs. Philly: How the two cities stack up

On Sunday, New England and Philadelphia will face off on the Super Bowl stage, and it is sure to be a tough fight. The football field isn't the only arena in which Boston and Philly can duke it out, though.
The two cities are competitive when it comes to history, pop culture and comfort foods. In fact, there's arguably no better match. Both have delicious signature dishes, a slew of famous people and shows set on their streets, so we're putting each category head-to-head.
And let's be honest. This isn't cut and dry. You can be from Boston but still jam along to The Roots. Or you can be Philadelphia born and raised and still prefer Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreations" to Tina Fey's "30 Rock." There's no shame in it.
Let us know where your allegiances lie.
Food: Clam chowder vs. Philly cheesesteak
Movie: Boston's "Good Will Hunting" vs. Philly's "Rocky"
Animal masks: GOAT vs. Underdog
Songs: "Shipping Up to Boston" by The Dropkick Murphys vs. "Streets of Philadelphia" by Bruce Springsteen
TGIF Shows: Boston's (Salem's) "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" vs. Philly's "Boy Meets World"
Boy band: Boston's New Kids on the Block vs. Philly's Boyz II Men
Actresses: Boston's Amy Poehler vs. Philly's Tina Fey
Actors: Boston's Ben Affleck vs. Philly's Bradley Cooper
Shows: "Cheers" vs. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
Bands: Boston's Aerosmith vs. Philly's The Roots
Historic Attractions: Boston's Freedom Trail vs. Philly's Liberty Bell
Bonus: "The Office"
The hit show may have taken place in Pennsylvania, but Boston is home to three of its stars. Mindy Kaling, Steve Carrell and John Krasinski all call Massachusetts home, so we chalk this one up as a win for Boston.
Now that you've had a chance to see how Boston and Philadelphia match up on individual fronts, it is time for the final vote. We can't predict the future, but congratulations on the win, Boston!!
