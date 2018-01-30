Official website of the New England Patriots

Boston vs. Philly: How the two cities stack up

Food by food, artist by artist and show by show, let's see how Boston and Philadelphia stack up.

Jan 30, 2018 at 01:07 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

On Sunday, New England and Philadelphia will face off on the Super Bowl stage, and it is sure to be a tough fight. The football field isn't the only arena in which Boston and Philly can duke it out, though. 

The two cities are competitive when it comes to history, pop culture and comfort foods. In fact, there's arguably no better match. Both have delicious signature dishes, a slew of famous people and shows set on their streets, so we're putting each category head-to-head. 

And let's be honest. This isn't cut and dry. You can be from Boston but still jam along to The Roots. Or you can be Philadelphia born and raised and still prefer Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreations" to Tina Fey's "30 Rock." There's no shame in it. 

Let us know where your allegiances lie.

Food: Clam chowder vs. Philly cheesesteak

food.jpg

Movie: Boston's "Good Will Hunting" vs. Philly's "Rocky"

movies.jpg

Animal masks: GOAT vs. Underdog

goat_vs_underdog.jpg

Songs: "Shipping Up to Boston" by The Dropkick Murphys vs. "Streets of Philadelphia" by Bruce Springsteen

songs.jpg

TGIF Shows: Boston's (Salem's) "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" vs. Philly's "Boy Meets World"

tgif_shows.jpg

Boy band: Boston's New Kids on the Block vs. Philly's Boyz II Men

boy_bands.jpg

Actresses: Boston's Amy Poehler vs. Philly's Tina Fey

ap_18005074149501.jpg
John Shearer/john shearer/invision/ap

Actors: Boston's Ben Affleck vs. Philly's Bradley Cooper

actors.jpg

Shows: "Cheers" vs. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"

show.jpg

Bands: Boston's Aerosmith vs. Philly's The Roots

bands.jpg

Historic Attractions: Boston's Freedom Trail vs. Philly's Liberty Bell

history.jpg

Bonus: "The Office"

office.jpg

The hit show may have taken place in Pennsylvania, but Boston is home to three of its stars. Mindy Kaling, Steve Carrell and John Krasinski all call Massachusetts home, so we chalk this one up as a win for Boston.

Now that you've had a chance to see how Boston and Philadelphia match up on individual fronts, it is time for the final vote. We can't predict the future, but congratulations on the win, Boston!!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

The New England Patriots celebrated a 30-year collaboration with the Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston, and players gave back on their own, helping local families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
news

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

The Patriots are on their bye week, but Jonathan Jones is not one to slow down. The last two weeks have served as a great example of why New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was honored at the 2023 Legends Ball for all he does in the community
news

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

After earning her first win on the LPGA Tour, Titleist caught up with New England Patriots sponsored golfer Alexa Pano for a day-in-the-life video.
news

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

The New England Patriots didn't celebrate Veterans Day in the United States this year, but before, during, and after their trip to Germany, they still found ways to give back to members of our military.
news

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

The New England Patriots are invested in growing American Football in Germany through the NFL's Global Markets Program. In the week leading up to their 2023 Frankfurt Game, fans of the team reassured that the DACH region has already invested in them.
news

New England sports legends, Patriots Players among autograph guests for CardVault's upcoming card show at Gillette Stadium

Boston College legend Doug Flutie, fellow New England alums LaGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis, and current Patriots veterans Matthew Slater and Jalen Mills are among those slated to sign autographs as fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts take over Gillette Stadium this weekend.
news

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Led by Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn, two former New England players turned broadcasters, the Patriots organically planted a flag in Germany – their new home away from home.
news

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From dressing up for Halloween at Shriners Children's Hospital to showing support for Lewiston, Maine after a tragedy, here's how the New England Patriots got involved in the community this week.
news

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Members of the New England Patriots organization, past and present, sent messages to the Lewiston, Maine community in the aftermath of the state's most deadly mass shooting.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.
news

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

The New England Patriots and Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, and the athletes fully embraced the space theme.
