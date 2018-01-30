Boston vs. Philly: How the two cities stack up

On Sunday, New England and Philadelphia will face off on the Super Bowl stage, and it is sure to be a tough fight. The football field isn't the only arena in which Boston and Philly can duke it out, though.

The two cities are competitive when it comes to history, pop culture and comfort foods. In fact, there's arguably no better match. Both have delicious signature dishes, a slew of famous people and shows set on their streets, so we're putting each category head-to-head.

And let's be honest. This isn't cut and dry. You can be from Boston but still jam along to The Roots. Or you can be Philadelphia born and raised and still prefer Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreations" to Tina Fey's "30 Rock." There's no shame in it.

Let us know where your allegiances lie.