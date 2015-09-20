Official website of the New England Patriots

Brady throws for 466 yards, leads Patriots past Bills 40-32

Sep 20, 2015 at 09:54 AM
Associated Press

Patriots at Bills: Week 2

Check out the best images from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, September 20, 2015.

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola walks on the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
1 / 65

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola walks on the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots' Devin McCourty (32) walks on the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
2 / 65

New England Patriots' Devin McCourty (32) walks on the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs out of the tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
3 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs out of the tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
_dsc0871a.jpg
4 / 65
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
5 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
_dsc0909a.jpg
6 / 65
_dsc0984a.jpg
7 / 65
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
8 / 65

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
Buffalo Bills new owner Terrence Pegula waves to fans before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
9 / 65

Buffalo Bills new owner Terrence Pegula waves to fans before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
10 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
_dsc1177a.jpg
11 / 65
_dsc1212a.jpg
12 / 65
kdn_7129a.jpg
13 / 65
kdn_7147.jpg
14 / 65
kdn_7189a.jpg
15 / 65
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) throws a pass over Buffalo Bills' Corey Graham (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
16 / 65

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) throws a pass over Buffalo Bills' Corey Graham (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass to Julian Edelman for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
17 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass to Julian Edelman for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates a touchdown as Buffalo Bills' Ronald Darby (28) and Corey Graham (20) react during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
18 / 65

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates a touchdown as Buffalo Bills' Ronald Darby (28) and Corey Graham (20) react during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celibates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
19 / 65

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celibates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
Buffalo Bills' Preston Brown (52) tackles New England Patriots' Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
20 / 65

Buffalo Bills' Preston Brown (52) tackles New England Patriots' Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) gestures to his teammates during the first half of an NFL football game Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
21 / 65

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) gestures to his teammates during the first half of an NFL football game Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) slides during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
22 / 65

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) slides during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
23 / 65

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass to Julian Edelman for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
24 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass to Julian Edelman for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
25 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams (94) rushes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) as Brady throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
26 / 65

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams (94) rushes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) as Brady throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), Dion Lewis (33) and Josh Kline (67) watch as Julian Edelman (11) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
27 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), Dion Lewis (33) and Josh Kline (67) watch as Julian Edelman (11) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) tackles Buffalo Bills' Karlos Williams (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
28 / 65

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) tackles Buffalo Bills' Karlos Williams (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
Buffalo Bills running back Anthony Dixon, right, tackles New England Patriots' Danny Amendola (80) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
29 / 65

Buffalo Bills running back Anthony Dixon, right, tackles New England Patriots' Danny Amendola (80) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dion Lewis, right, celebrates with Rob Gronkowski (87) after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
30 / 65

New England Patriots' Dion Lewis, right, celebrates with Rob Gronkowski (87) after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
20150920_dsc1294.jpg
31 / 65
20150920_dsc1322.jpg
32 / 65
20150920_dsc1329.jpg
33 / 65
20150920_dsc1365.jpg
34 / 65
20150920_dsc1382.jpg
35 / 65
20150920_dsc1476.jpg
36 / 65
20150920_dsc1508.jpg
37 / 65
20150920_dsc1509.jpg
38 / 65
20150920_dsc1536.jpg
39 / 65
20150920_dsc1547.jpg
40 / 65
20150920_dsc1565.jpg
41 / 65
20150920_dsc1605.jpg
42 / 65
20150920_dsc1644.jpg
43 / 65
20150920_dsc1695.jpg
44 / 65
20150920_dsc1699.jpg
45 / 65
20150920_dsc1793.jpg
46 / 65
20150920_dsc1813.jpg
47 / 65
20150920_dsc1848.jpg
48 / 65
20150920_dsc1977.jpg
49 / 65
20150920_dsc1978.jpg
50 / 65
20150920_dsc1987.jpg
51 / 65
20150920_dsc2010.jpg
52 / 65
20150920kdn_7303.jpg
53 / 65
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass to Julian Edelman (11) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
54 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass to Julian Edelman (11) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
55 / 65

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) boots a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
56 / 65

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) boots a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
Buffalo Bills cornerback Corey Graham (20) tackles New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
57 / 65

Buffalo Bills cornerback Corey Graham (20) tackles New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
Buffalo Bills free safety Aaron Williams (23) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Williams was injured on the play as Edelman scored. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
58 / 65

Buffalo Bills free safety Aaron Williams (23) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Williams was injured on the play as Edelman scored. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) dives past Buffalo Bills free safety Aaron Williams (23) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
59 / 65

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) dives past Buffalo Bills free safety Aaron Williams (23) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won the game 40-32. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
60 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won the game 40-32. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won the game 40-32. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
61 / 65

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won the game 40-32. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won the game 40-32. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
62 / 65

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won the game 40-32. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
63 / 65

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
64 / 65

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive ends Rob Ninkovich (50) and Chandler Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
65 / 65

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive ends Rob Ninkovich (50) and Chandler Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert/AP Images
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Tom Brady was a buzzkill in Buffalo once again.

In silencing a raucous crowd and exposing Bills coach Rex Ryan's brash talk for bluster, Brady threw three touchdowns and 466 yards passing - the second-most of his career and most by any player against Buffalo - in leading the New England Patriots to a 40-32 win Sunday.

And when it came time to have the last word, Brady shrugged by saying he could have done even better.

"We had a lot of good plays, but I think we left a lot of plays out there," Brady said. "But it's great to be 2-0."

It was an all-too-familiar performance from a quarterback who has feasted on the Bills during a 15-year run of dominance. Brady improved to 24-3 against Buffalo, while the Patriots are now 27-3 in the past 30 games against their AFC East rivals.

Ryan might be the Bills new coach, but he's seen this type of performance from Brady before.

"I've been on the wrong end of it a few times when the kid gets hot, and Brady was hot," Ryan said, before turning his attention to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. "It's on my shoulders. Belichick outcoached me. No question about it."

Ryan then used a profanity in explaining how poor of a job he did.

The Bills had a scare when starting safety Aaron Williams was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the hospital after sustaining a neck injury late in the third quarter. The team announced Williams was released from the hospital after undergoing a series of tests.

The Patriots (2-0) took control by scoring three touchdowns in less than six-minutes spanning the first and second quarters. And then they hung on after the Bills (1-1) mounted a 19-point fourth-quarter rally that eventually fell short.

The Bills' final drive ended when Tyrod Taylor was intercepted a third time after his pass glance off the fingers of receiver Sammy Watkins and into the arms of Logan Ryan.

Julian Edelman had 11 catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Rob Gronkowski scored his fourth TD of the season - and 10th against Buffalo - on a 2-yard catch. And don't forget running back Dion Lewis, who had 40 yards rushing and a touchdown, and added six catches for 98 yards.

It didn't matter much to Lewis that Ryan didn't know his name before the game - or after.

"Winning motivates me," Lewis said.

The Bills looked nothing like the team coming off a 27-14 season-opening win over Indianapolis.

They began unraveling after Karlos Williams scored on a 2-yard run on Buffalo's opening drive.

The Patriots eventually scored on three consecutive possessions before building a 37-13 lead after Stephen Gostkowski hit a 50-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter.

It proved to be a deficit too big to overcome for a Tyrod Taylor-led offense that managed 127 yards on its first 10 possessions - and 80 of those came on the first possession.

"We killed ourselves," said Taylor, who finished 23 of 30 for 242 yards with three touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions and was sacked eight times.

The Bills defense was hardly better in allowing 507 yards offense and 28 first downs.

"I'm embarrassed," defensive tackle Kyle Williams said. "It looks bad on our team, our fans and it reflected in the way that we played. It's inexcusable."

Discipline was also a big problem. The Bills were penalized 14 times for 140 yards.

Brady took the air out of what began as a raucous environment at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Bills fans were buzzing all week in a bid to set a record for loudest outdoor stadium. They even raised enough money to have a Guinness World Record official on hand to measure the decibel level. The results were not revealed and fans began heading for the exits in the final minute of the third quarter.

"They gave us tremendous energy," linebacker Jerry Hughes said of the fans. "We just didn't come out and play with that energy for all four quarters."

NOTES: Bills PK Dan Carpenter missed one of three extra-point attempts. ... Brady now has 399 career touchdown passes, one short of becoming the NFL's fourth player to reach the 400-TD plateau. ... Bills TE Charles Clay, WR Robert and WR Sammy Watkins caught TDs for Buffalo

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

