Branch sits out again

While New England's injury report is more than twice as long as the Steelers', only two Patriots weren't seen in uniform today. This marks two straight sessions that Alan Branch hasn't been able to take part, after the defensive tackle injured his right knee Monday night in Miami, putting his availability for the game at Heinz Field in serious jeopardy. Cornerback Johnson Bademosi also wasn't spotted outside today, but he wasn't listed on the injury report yesterday. Turns out, he came down with an illness, according to today's report.