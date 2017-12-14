Official website of the New England Patriots

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 3

Photos: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Chad Ryland's 51-yard FG has some major bend action

Can't Miss Play: Mac Jones with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown

Christian Barmore engulfs Zach Wilson for 12-yard sack

Mac Jones threads pass to Bourne in coverage for 17-yard gain

Chad Ryland sinks 48-yard FG for first points of game

Ezekiel Elliott explodes for 12-yard gain and first-down yardage

Jones dots Gesicki on out route for 18-yard catch and run

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Branch sits out again

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium

Dec 14, 2017 at 09:14 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

As Steelers Week nears its end, the Patriots took their practice back outside on a snowy, soggy grass field Thursday, similar to conditions they could face this Sunday evening in Pittsburgh.

While New England's injury report is more than twice as long as the Steelers', only two Patriots weren't seen in uniform today. This marks two straight sessions that Alan Branch hasn't been able to take part, after the defensive tackle injured his right knee Monday night in Miami, putting his availability for the game at Heinz Field in serious jeopardy. Cornerback Johnson Bademosi also wasn't spotted outside today, but he wasn't listed on the injury report yesterday. Turns out, he came down with an illness, according to today's report.

Meanwhile, QB/co-captain Tom Brady told reporters today that he didn't have to miss any on-field work yesterday or today because his lingering Achilles issue hasn't been much of a problem this week.

"I feel really good," he remarked late this afternoon.

The Patriots have one more practice this week before the team departs for Pittsburgh on Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

The Patriots got contributions from a number of new players in their first victory of the 2023 season.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

The Patriots made it 15 straight wins over the Jets in rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

Besides the two Saturday downgrades, there weren't any surprise inactives for the Patriots ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Jets. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for New England vs. the Jets in the Meadowlands

The Patriots offense needs to get back to their brand of football as they search for their first win of the season against the Jets on Sunday. 
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Jets

The New England Patriots travel to the Meadowlands in Week 3 in search of their first win. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the divisional matchup.
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones to Out, Starting O-Line Trending in Positive Direction for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots cornerback depth will be tested on Sunday, but the good news is that the Pats starting offensive line is trending in a positive direction.
news

Analysis: Patriots Place CB Marcus Jones on IR, Sign QB Will Grier, Release Final Injury Report for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots made another move at quarterback, and lost a layer of cornerback depth, while starting left tackle Trent Brown will play on Sunday vs. the Jets. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Patriots hit the road to take on Jets

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered examine the key factors that will decide the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jets.
news

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 173 nominees for their class of 2024 and a number of former Patriots are among them.
news

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

The decision to limit Demario Douglas' playing time against Miami hurt the offense's chances to produce.
news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After the team's 0-2 start, Patriots fans are on edge and looking for answers to get things on the winning track.
news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

The Patriots offense is still searching for big-play ability and consistency in the season's early stages while rookie Christian Gonzalez logs his first interception. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/24

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 9/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Christian Barmore 9/25: "Getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Trent Brown 9/25: "It went down to the wire"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 9/25: "Ready for the next week, the next challenge"  

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 15-10 victory in week 3 against the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "I thought our secondary really competed well"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Matt Judon reacts to Patriots Week 3 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon reacts to Patriots Week 3 win vs. the New York Jets.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising