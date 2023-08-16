Breaking Down Patriots Day One Joint Practice Defense vs. Packers 

GREEN BAY - The Patriots and Packers took to the fields just across the street from Lambeau Field on Tuesday for their first of two joint practices facing each other.

The session started off with the two teams divided up on opposite playing fields with a giant indoor facility between them. Initially, it felt like any other solo training camp practice, only with transplanted Patriots fans in Packers land littering the chainlink fence that surrounds the practice field instead of the usual Foxboro faithful.

The Patriots went through their usual early warm-up period before making their way across the property to the Packers' other practice field where the opponent was ready and waiting for a marathon session of 11-on-11 working front of packed stands with music blaring.

Immediately the teams jumped into the action and didn't let up for almost two hours, running their offenses and defenses at each other for the majority of the day. The Patriots offense and defense split to opposite ends of the field for early situational work before the full teams congregated together for the final hour or so of back and forth that included red zone and two-minute work.

"It was good finally going against another opponent, seeing the different techniques they use, the different rhythms different flows to their game their system, so it's finally nice to hit someone else," said Josh Uche following the practice. "It gets you in that rhythm of preparing for another opponent. In camp, there's that monotony of going against the same guys over and over so now you're' playing a different quarterback, a different line, different running back. Just trying to play what you see."