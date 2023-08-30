Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

After sawing down their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, the Patriots started to compose their practice squad on Wednesday.

Aug 30, 2023 at 07:11 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots quarterbacks Bailey Zappe (4), Malik Cunningham (16) and linebacker Joshuah Bledsoe (24).
Patriots quarterbacks Bailey Zappe (4), Malik Cunningham (16) and linebacker Joshuah Bledsoe (24).

The Patriots got their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and continued to make moves into Wednesday, assigning Tyquan Thornton to Injured Reserve. Thornton can now be expected to miss the season's first four games as he recovers from an upper-body injury suffered in joint practices against the Packers. Thornton started his rookie season in 2022 the same way, getting back into the mix in Week 5.

The team also began filling in their practice squad, with all but one of the players coming from the Patriots original training camp roster.

The 16-player practice squad offers a lot more flexibility than it used to, with spots for six NFL veterans and 10 more for players who have not yet accrued two years of NFL experience. Two practice squad players can be elevated to the game roster every week without having to go through waivers. Any practice squad player can be elevated a total of three times before having to join the 53-man roster. This means that the Practice Squad is no longer just a developmental practice unit, it's filled with experienced NFL players who can be expected to play a significant role with the team during games.

Here's a breakdown of the Patriots initial 15 members of the practice squad, which continues to be fluid as the team jockeys its roster in preparation for the start of the regular season. As of Wednesday night, two practice squad spots and one roster spot are open so there are more moves to come.

Bailey Zappe

Zappe was a surprise cut on Tuesday but returned to the team the next day as a member of the practice squad. Even with him back in the mix, it seems like the Patriots should still be in the market for a veteran quarterback on the roster to back up Mac Jones. Zappe got a ton of playing time during the preseason, but wasn't very productive, while his performances in joint practices were up and down. Zappe finished the preseason 30-of-51 for 253 yards with a touchdown. After a quick rollercoaster roster ride, he's back and has a chance to continue his development with the offense.

Malik Cunningham

Cunningham had a strong showing in the first preseason game, leading the offense to a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive against the Texans. But it ended quietly as he came down with one catch on nine targets over the final two preseason games. Cunningham could continue to work on his craft as a receiver on the practice squad, while providing valuable looks for the defense, like he did often this summer. Cunningham can bring a lot of value that way, preparing the defense for quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, and has the chance to continue his development at a variety of spots.

Ty Montgomery

It's all about health with Montgomery because when he's been on the field he's been productive for the Pats, at least in practices. It was a summer mostly lost for him after he played just one game in 2022, Montgomery was hurt in the second practice and didn't return until just before the final preseason game. With just two backs on the active roster, it seems a fairly sure bet that Montgomery will quickly find himself on the active roster and have a role within the offense.

Kevin Harris

For the second year in a row, Harris was a cut casualty for the original 53-man roster. After seeing fellow 2022 drafted back Pierre Strong traded away, Harris will have another opportunity to provide depth from the practice squad. Harris had 58 yards on 25 carries this preseason with a touchdown.

Thyrick Pitts

Pitts was under the radar for most of the summer but began to come on late, serving as one of the few highlight players from the preseason finale in Nashville. Pitts is a big receiver and gives the team a third rookie at the position to join the 2023 squad. With solid depth above him, it doesn't appear that Pitts will be making a trip to the active gameday roster anytime soon, but he'll have the year to develop behind the scenes.

Matt Sokol

The Patriots didn't let their third tight end from camp get very far as Sokol returns to the practice squad and provides valuable depth and a blocker's edge to the group behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. Sokol had some impressive moments in camp and was a consistent participant throughout the spring. He appeared in three games for the Pats in 2022.

Pharaoh Brown

The lone new addition from outside the organization, Pharoah Brown joins Sokol and the other tight ends. A veteran who played under Bill O'Brien in Houston for four games during his rookie season in 2020, Brown has 36 career starts spanning his five-year career with 51 catches and two touchdowns. He played most of his snaps in-line, giving the team a potential blocking option to consider and makes a pair of tight ends on the practice squad as insurance.

Kody Russey

A hard-nosed blocker, Russey was hit with the injury bug this summer in the first preseason game which really hindered his chances to compete along the offensive line. He started last year on the practice squad as well and found his way to the active roster in December. He'll provide depth along the interior and another backup center on the practice squad. He showed this summer he is capable of working in at guard as well.

Andrew Stueber

Stueber was a right tackle in college but was thrust into the flames on the left side this summer when injuries struck. After missing all of last season as a rookie with an injury, Stueber got a ton of work this summer, staying healthy and manning the left tackle spot for the entirety of the final preseason game, a feat of fitness in the brutal Nashville heat. Now on the practice squad, Stueber could head back to the right side where he played in college and can compete and provide depth as the Patriots sort out their tackle depth following two new additions to the roster.

Jeremiah Pharms

Pharms is a strong interior defensive lineman and one who will provide depth following the release of nose tackle Carl Davis. Pharms made some plays in the preseason finale, ensuring at least an invitation to the practice squad. Without a clear interior presence to replace Davis, Pharms could find himself a gameday elevation candidate against run-heavy teams.

Ronnie Perkins

No one has fought the injury bug harder than Perkins. The 2021 third-round pick has yet to appear in a game, landing on Injured Reserve in each of his first two seasons. Perkins got hurt again this summer but returned for the final preseason game and balled out, showing some of the strength and athleticism that he possesses recording nine tackles, one tackle-for-loss and a QB hit. If he continues that trajectory he might get his first game action of his career in 2023.

Joe Giles-Harris

Giles-Harris was a late addition to camp but came with some NFL experience after time with the Jags and two years on Buffalo's practice squad. He ended his summer on a notable moment, picking off a pass in the game against the Titans. He'll provide some linebacker and special teams depth.

Calvin Munson

Munson was a standout in the preseason finale, sparking speculation that he might've even won a 53-man roster spot. Alas, he's back on the practice squad, where he'll be ready to provide experienced special teams play. It seems the Patriots are giving some younger players like Ameer Speed a chance on special teams, but Munson and IR-designee Cody Davis will provide two veteran presences as the team looks to improve on their 2022 performance.

Joshua Bledsoe

Bledsoe is stuck in a loaded position group and probably would've made most other teams that don't have five good safeties. He played plenty with those top five and with two years in the defense under his belt, appears to be well versed on the defensive and the communication it requires. He had 11 tackles this preseason.

Corliss Waitmann

The Pats drafted and kept rookie Bryce Baringer at punter but still kept around the veteran lefty Waitmann, who served as Denver's punter last season. At the very least, Waitmann provides a lefty practice leg that can help prepare the team's returners, but he can also provide some insurance if Baringer struggles early on.

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Kendrick Bourne 8/30: "Always room to grow"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Ty Montgomery 8/30: "Happy to be here"

Patriots running back Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Mack Wilson 8/30: "Trying to put our best foot forward"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 8/30: "Focused on ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 8/30: "Getting ready for the season"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Top 12 Tom Brady Patriots Moments

Re-live the Top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady's New England Patriots career. Mike Dussault and Paul Perillo break down the iconic throws, historic comebacks and legendary Super Bowl championships as New England prepares to welcome the greatest quarterback of all time back to Gillette Stadium during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
