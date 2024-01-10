Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Playbook (video edition) Wed Jan 10 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Mack Wilson halts Siemian's rushing attempt for third down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler was among those named to the NFLPA 2023 All Pro Team for his contributions as a "core special teamer"

Jan 10, 2024 at 11:02 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive back Brenden Schooler (41).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Brenden Schooler (41).

Second-year New England Patriot Brenden Schooler was named to the NFLPA Players All Pro Team on Wednesday, as the standout special teamer was honored for his core work in the third phase of the game and voted onto the team by his peers.

Schooler was tied for the league lead with 13 special teams tackles in 2023, just a slight dip from the 14 he registered in 2022 when he joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Texas and immediately made his impact felt after making the team out of training camp. As a rookie, Schooler earned PFWA All-Rookie honors as the young player continues to stack recognition for his play, emerging as one of the best gunners in the game.

In 2023, Schooler played 89 percent of the special teams snaps while appearing in all 17 games. His best play of the year came in Week 2, when he was part of a clever field goal block design that allowed Schooler to gain speed while crashing down the line presnap, timing it perfectly to prevent the Dolphins from adding on to their 14-point lead in the third quarter.

With the anticipated retirement of Matthew Slater, Schooler should take on an even bigger and more important role in 2024. He was one of a few bright spots in 2023 despite the team finishing ranked 28th in special teams DVOA, and figures to be one core piece for the future.

Brenden-Schooler-Headshot

Brenden Schooler

#41 DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Texas

Related Content

news

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Before we turn the page to the offseason, here is a thought on every contributor to the Patriots offense and final grades for each position group in 2023. 
news

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

With the third overall pick and tons of projected cap space, how can the Patriots rebuild the roster to get back to contention in 2024?
news

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Some interesting matchups on tap as the NFL kicks off the postseason with wild card weekend.
news

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

How do the issues on offense this season and against the run vs. the Jets set up a major offseason for the Patriots?
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

The Patriots 15-game winning streak over the Jets came to an end in their season finale at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots season-ending loss to the Jets
news

Inactive Analysis: Jabrill Peppers Returns, Teammates Show Appreciation for Matthew Slater in Patriots Season Finale

The Patriots defense gets a boost with Peppers's return to the lineup, while teammates honor captain Matthew Slater with pre-game hoodies. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry's (knee) season is now over after being placed on injured reserve, while the Pats added two tight ends to the game-day roster.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

With the Patriots wrapping up their season at home against the Jets, it could be a historic day for several reasons at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Two Players, List 12 as Questionable for Sunday's Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

The Patriots will be without OT Trent Brown (illness) and TE Hunter Henry (knee) vs. the Jets in Week 18.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mike Gesicki 1/8: "I'm going to attack this offseason"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way the team competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

David Andrews 1/8: "I love playing here"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/8: "There's a lot of things I learned and lot of things I will focus on in the offseason"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/8: "We have a lot of pride in our defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising