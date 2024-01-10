Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Second-year New England Patriot Brenden Schooler was named to the NFLPA Players All Pro Team on Wednesday, as the standout special teamer was honored for his core work in the third phase of the game and voted onto the team by his peers.

Schooler was tied for the league lead with 13 special teams tackles in 2023, just a slight dip from the 14 he registered in 2022 when he joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Texas and immediately made his impact felt after making the team out of training camp. As a rookie, Schooler earned PFWA All-Rookie honors as the young player continues to stack recognition for his play, emerging as one of the best gunners in the game.