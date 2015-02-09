Bridgestone Performance Review: Super Bowl XLIX, Patriots-Seahawks

…Lynch ran well on that opening drive of the second half, but DE Rob Ninkovich made a great play, coming across the line of scrimmage from the back side, to bring Lynch down for no gain on 3rd-and-1 to force Seattle to kick the three-pointer. Ninkovich anticipated the play at the snap and was unblocked by Seattle, which certainly helped his cause.

…Brady was picked again on the Patriots' first drive of the half when he tried to thread a pass over the middle and down the seam to Gronk. Wagner was sitting back in a zone coverage, and when Gronk made his cut to the middle, he was open for a split-second. Brady saw this and threw, but Wagner was close enough to step in front of the pass and wrestle the ball away from Gronkowski. RB Brandon Bolden made a nice diving tackle to prevent Wagner from taking the ball any further than the six yards he did because there was a lot of open field in front of Wagner.

…Revis gave up his only pass of the day on Seattle's final score of the game. Playing man-to-man on WR Doug Baldwin, Revis was inadvertently screened by a member of the officiating crew as Baldwin ran a crossing route in the middle of the end zone. This allowed Baldwin to get wide open on the right side. Wilson tossed a soft pass to his receiver for an easy score.

…Perhaps one of the most pivotal plays of the game happened on Seattle's next drive, when, facing a 3rd-and-2 from the NE 47, Wilson looked deep down field for WR Jermaine Kearse. Wilson's man had beaten rookie CB Malcolm Butler by a half-step and Wilson dropped a perfect pass into Kearse's hands, but he couldn't hold onto the ball. Had he made the catch, Seattle would have had a first down inside the Patriots' 20. The game may have ended there. Instead, the Seahawks punted and never scored again.

4th Quarter

…Another crucial play came on the Seahawks' first possession of the fourth quarter. Facing 3rd-and-7 from their own 39, Seattle dropped back to pass. Ninkovich, lined up in his customary LDE spot, stunted first to the center. When that lane was clogged, he continued over to his right, where there was an opening between the left tackle and left guard. The coverage by the Patriots' secondary was excellent once again, meaning Wilson had to hold onto the ball and was a sitting duck in the backfield as Ninkovich came firing through the hole. Wilson was looking down field and didn't realize Ninko was there until the last second. At that point, it was too late to run and he collapsed under Ninko's onslaught. Seattle punted.