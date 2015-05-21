Bridging the Gap from NFL Player to Sports Journalist

Radio commentary - The boot campers each wrote and recorded a 90-second radio commentary which Peter King reviewed.

Press conferences – Former BGSU Football Head Coach Dino Babers participated in a mock press conference and provided campers feedback on their questions in addition to advising them on how to best prepare for a presser.

Ethics in Journalism – An area that used to be black and white but now resembles 50 shades of gray, ethics in sports journalism was the focus of a special session.

Public relations and crisis management – Campers were educated on "crisis management," a.k.a. dealing with not smiley-face developments and incidents, in order to be prepared rather than caught off guard should they arise. This area is typically included under the broad umbrella of public relations.

The Payoff

As an educator, success stories have to be the ultimate reward.

So it's little surprise that what made Rentner smile last year – the second year she helped offer the boot camp – was flipping on a Big Ten college football game to see a past participant providing his "value add" as a polished sideline reporter.

Imagine how the NFL player-turned-reporter feels.