Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 12 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jan 17 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Broadcast Information: Bills vs. Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Dec 23, 2017 at 09:46 PM
New England Patriots

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Boston. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN Radio. Adam Amin and Bill Polian will call the game. Sal Paolantonio will work the sidelines.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.  The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.

Game Pass:

From Preseason to post-season, and pylon to pylon, NFL Game Pass delivers fans unprecedented access to every play of every game, all year long.

If you can't watch the game live, relive the game with full game replays in broadcast view. Or, to watch games like the pros, check out Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players on the field at once. Don't have time to watch the full game? Check out Condensed Games, where fans can watch an entire NFL game in around 45 minutes.

NFL Game Pass also provides access to:

  • Live Hometown Audio- Listen to the localized radio feed of every game.
  • NFL Films Archive- Relive some of the NFL's greatest moments or peek into training camp with previous seasons of NFL shows such as Hard Knocks, Sound FX, and A Football Life. Have fun binging!
  • Situational Search- Seamlessly combine multiple search criteria to filter plays down to an exact in-game situation.

Whether you're at home on your connected TV device, or you're on your PC, smartphone or tablet via NFL Mobile, you won't miss a snap. Visit www.nfl.com/gamepass to learn more and start your free trial today.

Regardless of where you start first, there's something for every NFL fan.

*NFL Game Pass does not include live regular season, playoff, or Super Bowl game broadcasts. Access to these games is available on an on-demand basis in the NFL Game Pass archives subject to limited holdbacks. Audio feeds may be subject to availability. 2009-2011 games are temporarily unavailable. NFL Game Pass is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands). *

Get Game Pass now! >>

International Fans, click here >>

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS:

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pre-Game Social
Join us two-hours before every Patriots game on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pre-Game Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Jim Murray is joined by Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hart to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

Xbox One Patriots Postgame Show
Immediately after the game join host Jim Murray along with Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hartas they break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more on the Xbox One Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog
Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as PFW's Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

Listen to Patriots.com Radio

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Marcus Jones named AP First Team All-Pro Punt Returner

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

Patriots Unfiltered Emergency Podcast on Jerod Mayo, Offensive Coordinator Search News

Tune-in for an emergency Unfiltered podcast as Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the news that the Patriots are working to extend Jerod Mayo's contract and will start interviewing for an offensive coordinator.

Sign up to be receive exclusive breaking news podcasts at: https://www.patriots.com/audio/alert

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Counting down the top 10 plays from the Patriots 2022 season as ranked by Patriots.com.

Zac and Doug receive a surprise invitation from Robert Kraft

After welcoming the team back on Sunday night, Zac and Doug Ventola received an invitation from Robert Kraft for a surprise return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising