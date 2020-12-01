Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Dec 01, 2020 at 02:14 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

patriots-chargers-line-of-scrimmage

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, December 6 at 4:25 PM ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NATIONAL RADIO

Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with Hank Bauer providing analysis.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 2 PM - 4 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Game Rewind presented by JetBlue: Watch a full replay of Sunday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, December 9 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability. Each game this season will be rebroadcast on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM on WSBK.

Related Content

news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Latest News

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/1

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 11/30

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Game Notes: Belichick coaches in 454th game to tie Tom Landry for third-most in NFL history

Arizona Cardinals Postgame Quotes 11/29

Pool Report: Interview with Referee Bill Vinovich

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Advertising