Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Nov 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Patriots at Bills Highlights | NFL Week 8

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Bill Belichick on WEEI: 'Ball security has got to be better'

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/26: 'I have to get better'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Nov 03, 2020 at 02:25 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

jakobi-meyers-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

TELEVISION

 This week's game will be broadcast by ESPN on Monday, November 9 at 8:15 PM ET and can be seen locally on WCVB-TV Channel 5. Steve Levy will handle play-by-play duties with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as the color analysts. Lisa Salters will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Phil Dean and directed by Jimmy Platt.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

NATIONAL RADIO

Monday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Ian Eagle will call the game with Ron Jaworski providing analysis.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Monday from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Game Rewind presented by Toyota: Watch a full replay of Sunday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, November 11 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability. Each game this season will be rebroadcast on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM on WSBK.

Related Content

news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Titans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots AFC Wild Card Playoff game.
news

Patriots vs. Dolphins broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Bills broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Bengals broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Latest News

Report: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Stats from Week 8

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Advertising