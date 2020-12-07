Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 07 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Dec 07, 2020 at 05:03 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-BroadcastInfo-PDC-wk14-rams

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by FOX on Thursday, December 10 at 8:20 PM ET and can be seen locally on WFXT Channel 25. Joe Buck will handle play-by-play duties with Troy Aikman as the color analyst. Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Richie Zyontz and directed by Rich Russo. The game will also stream on Amazon with Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm calling the game.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

Related Links

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NATIONAL RADIO

Thursday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Spero Dedes will call the with game with Terrell Davis providing analysis.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Game Rewind presented by JetBlue: Watch a full replay of Thursday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, December 16 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability. Each game this season will be rebroadcast on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM on WSBK.

Related Content

news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers Postgame Quotes 12/6

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Advertising