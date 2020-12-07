Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 07, 2020 at 05:31 PM
New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-6)

NOTE: Monday's participation is an estimation.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DB Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck)
CB J.C. Jackson (hip, knee)
FB Jakob Johnson (knee)
CB Jonathan Jones (neck)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
QB Cam Newton (abdomen)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-4)

NOTE: Monday's participation is an estimation.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Michael Brockers (neck)
RB Cam Akers (shoulder)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OLB Terrell Lewis (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY
OL Brian Allen (knee)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

