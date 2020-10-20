Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Official website of the New England Patriots

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 PM ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

NATIONAL RADIO

Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Compass Media. Chris Carrino will call the game with Brian Baldinger providing analysis.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 2 PM - 4 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Game Rewind presented by Putnam: Watch a full replay of Sunday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, October 28 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability. Each game this season will be rebroadcast on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM on WSBK.

