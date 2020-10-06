Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Tue Oct 06 | 08:58 AM - 06:00 PM

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Damien Harris rushes for a 41-yard Gain vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Statement from the New England Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Oct 06, 2020 at 03:12 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

wynn-burkhead
David Silverman/New England Patriots

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, October 11 at 4:25 PM ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 2 PM - 4 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Game Rewind presented by MGM: Watch a full replay of Sunday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability. Each game this season will be rebroadcast on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM on WSBK.

Related Content

news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Titans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots AFC Wild Card Playoff game.
news

Patriots vs. Dolphins broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Bills broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Bengals broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Chiefs broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs. Texans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Patriots vs Cowboys broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Latest News

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/6

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Nashville fan club donates shirts to Boston non-profit 

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Week 5 NFL Notes: Allen continues to impress; O'Brien let go

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chiefs presented by CarMax

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/5

Game Notes: James White moves into ninth place on Patriots all-time receptions list

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Pool Reporter Adam Teicher Interview with Referee Tony Corrente

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chiefs Stats from Week 4

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Heidi Holland from Middletown, R.I.

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Statement from the New England Patriots

Advertising