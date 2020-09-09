Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 09 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM
Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Sep 09, 2020 at 10:15 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2500x1406-jones-mccourty-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 PM ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

MOBILE

Home Market Area Only: Watch this game live on the official Patriots iOS Mobile App or Safari mobile on Patriots.com. Check your TV listings for availability.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pregame Social: Join us from 10:45 AM - 12:40 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pregame Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette : Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

GAME REPLAY ON WSBK

Patriots Rewind presented by Bank of America: Watch a full replay of Sunday's game on WSBK in the Home Market Area on Wednesday, Sept 16 at 8:00 PM EST. Check your TV listings for availability.

Related Content

Patriots vs. Titans broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Titans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots AFC Wild Card Playoff game.
Patriots vs. Dolphins broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Dolphins broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Bills broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Bills broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Bengals broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Bengals broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Chiefs broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Chiefs broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs. Texans broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs. Texans broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Patriots vs Cowboys broadcast: How to watch & listen
news

Patriots vs Cowboys broadcast: How to watch & listen

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Eagles
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Eagles

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Broadcast Information: Patriots at Ravens
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Ravens

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Browns
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/9

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/9

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Advertising