Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Nov 30 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Eagles

Nov 17, 2019 at 09:06 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2500x1406-patriots-eagles-line-ds

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, November 17 at 4:25 PM ET and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

MOBILE

Home Market Area Only: Watch this game live on the official Patriots iOS Mobile App or Safari mobile on Patriots.com. Check your TV listings for availability.

2019-PatsApp_PDCAd

NATIONAL RADIO

Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Adam Amin will call the game with Jack Del Rio providing analysis. Sal Paolantonio will work from the sidelines. 

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International:

Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pregame Social: Join us from 2 PM - 4 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pregame Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Invisalign : Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Houston Texans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
news

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 11/29: "It just comes down to execution"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Ted Karras 11/29: "We have to keep working"

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, November 29, 2021

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/29: "We all bring a little bit different running style to the table"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 36-13 week 12 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones' 3 most improbable completions Week 12

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' three most improbable completions from Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

NFL Network's Jim Trotter makes case for former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising