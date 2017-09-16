Official website of the New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Saints

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Sep 16, 2017 at 01:34 AM
New England Patriots

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nance will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhof and directed by Mike Arnold.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and John Robinson will call the game.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.  The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.

Game Pass:

From Preseason to post-season, and pylon to pylon, NFL Game Pass delivers fans unprecedented access to every play of every game, all year long.

If you can't watch the game live, relive the game with full game replays in broadcast view. Or, to watch games like the pros, check out Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players on the field at once. Don't have time to watch the full game? Check out Condensed Games, where fans can watch an entire NFL game in around 45 minutes.

NFL Game Pass also provides access to:

  • Live Hometown Audio- Listen to the localized radio feed of every game.
  • NFL Films Archive- Relive some of the NFL's greatest moments or peek into training camp with previous seasons of NFL shows such as Hard Knocks, Sound FX, and A Football Life. Have fun binging!
  • Situational Search- Seamlessly combine multiple search criteria to filter plays down to an exact in-game situation.

Whether you're at home on your connected TV device, or you're on your PC, smartphone or tablet via NFL Mobile, you won't miss a snap. Visit www.nfl.com/gamepass to learn more and start your free trial today.

Regardless of where you start first, there's something for every NFL fan.

*NFL Game Pass does not include live regular season, playoff, or Super Bowl game broadcasts. Access to these games is available on an on-demand basis in the NFL Game Pass archives subject to limited holdbacks. Audio feeds may be subject to availability. 2009-2011 games are temporarily unavailable. NFL Game Pass is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands). *

Get Game Pass now! >>

International Fans, click here >>

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS:

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pre-Game Social
Join us two-hours before every Patriots game on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pre-Game Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Jim Murray is joined by Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hart to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

Xbox One Patriots Postgame Show
Immediately after the game join host Jim Murray along with Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hartas they break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more on the Xbox One Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

Listen to Patriots.com Radio

