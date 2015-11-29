Official website of the New England Patriots

Broncos beat Patriots 30-24 on Anderson's OT run

Tom Brady lost yet another one of his trusted targets and this time he also lost a game.

Nov 29, 2015
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) --Tom Brady lost yet another one of his trusted targets and this time he also lost a game.

C.J. Anderson scored on a 48-yard run with 12:32 left in overtime, powering the Denver Broncos past the New England Patriots 30-24 on a snowy Sunday night.

Watching from the cozy indoors at field level was Peyton Manning as Brock Osweiler and the Broncos (10-2) overcame a 21-7 fourth-quarter deficit and handed the Patriots (11-1) their first loss since 2014.

"It didn't look good at times," Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said, "but we figured out a way to get it done."

Now, the Carolina Panthers (11-0) are the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team.

Osweiler threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Bubba Caldwell with 1:09 left in regulation to put the Broncos up 24-21. But Brady, playing without injured star tight end Rob Gronkowski, needed just five plays to drive the Patriots 51 yards and into range for Stephen Gostkowski's 47-yard field goal that tied it at the end of regulation.

New England won the coin toss and elected to receive, but thanks to a sack by Von Miller, Denver forced a three-and-out. Then, on third-and-1 from the New England 48, Anderson raced around the left sideline and into the north end zone.

Gronkowski injured his right knee with 2:49 left in regulation and was carted off. There was no immediate word on his status.

Anderson rushed for 113 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

Overall, the Broncos ran for 179 yards, particularly impressive given their two-touchdown deficit for much of the first half and their 21-7 hole they found themselves in after Brady threw a 63-yard scoring pass to Brandon Bolden on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Patriots managed just 39 yards on 16 carries, however.

Osweiler improved to 2-0 since taking over for Manning. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 270 yards with one TD and one interception. Brady also was 23 of 42 for 280 yards with three TDs and no interceptions. Both were sacked three times.

Brady's three TD tosses put him in a tie with Dan Marino for third on the career list. But with Manning sitting this one out in a walking cast on his left foot, the greatest quarterback rivalry was put on hold - perhaps forever.

Instead of a 17th meeting between the QB greats, it was Brady versus Osweiler, which doesn't have the same Hall of Fame ring to it.

It still had plenty of panache.

Demaryius Thomas, who didn't catch any of the first 11 balls thrown his way, hauled in a 36-yard pass to midfield just before the 2-minute warning and Osweiler hit Emmanuel Sanders for 39 yards to the 8 before finding Caldwell in the end zone to give Denver its first lead of the night.

Things looked bleak after Bolden's TD made it 21-7 and New England's defense forced a punt. But Chris Harper muffed the punt and Shaq Barrett recovered for Denver at the Patriots 36.

That led to Anderson's 15-yard TD run.

The Broncos again drove downfield and reached the New England 3, but they settled for Brandon McManus's 21-yard field goal with 6:08 left to make it 21-17.

Both teams went three-and-out and the Patriots were moving downfield when Gronkowski got hurt.

He was carted off with 2:49 left after injuring his right knee on an incompletion when safety Darian Stewart sliced across his body and hit his right knee - a clean hit.

Star pass rusher DeMarcus Ware missed the game with a bad back and Denver lost two more members of the league's top-ranked defense on one play in the first quarter. Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward and nose tackle Sylvester Williams suffered ankle injuries on New England's first run when LaGarrette Blount managed 2 yards. Ward and Williams were in walking boots after the game.

Neither returned, nor did right guard Louis Vasquez (groin), who went out in the second quarter.

Without receivers Julian Edelman (foot), Danny Amendola (knee) and Aaron Dobson, who went on injured reserve last week with an ankle injury, Brady relied on his big tight ends.

He hit Gronkowski from 23 yards out and Scott Chandler from 9 yards for a 14-0 lead. Gronkowski, who was held to two harmless catches against Buffalo last week, was single covered and easily scored when safety Darian Stewart went for the swipe instead of the tackle.

Chandler sped past Miller in coverage and scored easily when safety David Bruton Jr. was slow to slide over.

Gronkowski's TD followed a 25-yard punt that gave Brady's banged-up bunch great field position at the Denver 47, and Chandler's came after Chandler Jones' interception at the Denver 15.

Denver cut the deficit to 14-7 at the half on Ronnie Hillman's 19-yard TD run with 2:07 left in the second quarter. It came one play after linebacker Dont'a Hightower hobbled off with a knee injury.

"After Ronnie's first touchdown, he came to me and said, 'Now, you're going to grind it out and get all the glory,'" Anderson said.

Game Day Photos: Patriots at Broncos - Week 12

View a collection of the best images from the Patriots regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 29, 2015.

New England Patriots and Denver Broncos fans arrive prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots and Denver Broncos fans arrive prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots and Denver Broncos fans arrive prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots and Denver Broncos fans arrive prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick meets with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) before the NFL regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. (Ric Tapia via AP)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick meets with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) before the NFL regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. (Ric Tapia via AP)

72dcef7073a2403480cfdfe27c5c770d.jpg
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets a hug from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets a hug from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

kdn_1963.jpg
kdn_2153.jpg
kdn_2193_0.jpg
kdn_3247.jpg
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer (76) pump fists prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos , Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer (76) pump fists prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos , Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) breaks free from Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) breaks free from Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos nose tackle Sylvester Williams (92) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos nose tackle Sylvester Williams (92) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) hits Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) hits Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) pulls in a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) pulls in a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) makes the catch for a touchdown as Denver Broncos strong safety David Bruton (30) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) makes the catch for a touchdown as Denver Broncos strong safety David Bruton (30) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) huddles up his team against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) huddles up his team against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is hit against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is hit against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos,
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A ground crew member shovels off the yard lines during half time of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
A ground crew member shovels off the yard lines during half time of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) has his pass tipped for an interception by New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) has his pass tipped for an interception by New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Police officers stand on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Police officers stand on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) can't make the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) can't make the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) breaks free for a touchdown as Denver Broncos strong safety Omar Bolden (31) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) breaks free for a touchdown as Denver Broncos strong safety Omar Bolden (31) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

kdn_2222.jpg
kdn_2243.jpg
kdn_2244.jpg
Joe Thuney
Joe Thuney

Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks

kdn_2450.jpg
Marcus Cannon and Ted Karras
Marcus Cannon and Ted Karras

Ted Karras and Marcus Cannon
Ted Karras and Marcus Cannon

Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore

kdn_2533.jpg
Chris Hogan
Chris Hogan

James Develin
James Develin

kdn_2559.jpg
James Develin
James Develin

Woodrow Hamilton
Woodrow Hamilton

Rob Ninkovich
Rob Ninkovich

Malcom Brown and Elandon Roberts
Malcom Brown and Elandon Roberts

Malcom Brown and Elandon Roberts
Malcom Brown and Elandon Roberts

James White
James White

James White
James White

David Andrews
David Andrews

David Andrews
David Andrews

Trey Flowers
Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers
Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers
Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers
Trey Flowers

Dont'a Hightower
Dont'a Hightower

Dont'a Hightower
Dont'a Hightower

Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater

New England Patriots middle linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) walks to the sidelines after a Denver Broncos touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots middle linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) walks to the sidelines after a Denver Broncos touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by the Denver Broncos defense during an NFL football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. Denver won 30-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by the Denver Broncos defense during an NFL football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. Denver won 30-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

A general view is seen during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. Denver won 30-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
A general view is seen during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. Denver won 30-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick coaches during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. Denver won 30-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick coaches during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. Denver won 30-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

