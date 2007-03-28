Broncos, Bly agree to contract extension

DENVER (March 28, 2007) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a contract extension with cornerback Dre Bly, obtained in March from the Detroit Lions.
Details were not released.
Bly, 29, had a year left on his contract when he was traded to Denver in exchange for running back Tatum Bell and offensive lineman George Foster.
Denver also got a sixth-round pick and Detroit got a fifth-round pick.
Bly has 33 career interceptions, the fourth-most in the league since 1999. He has returned five interceptions for touchdowns in his career.