Broncos, Bly agree to contract extension

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a contract extension with cornerback Dre Bly, obtained in March from the Detroit Lions. Details were not released.

Mar 28, 2007 at 03:30 AM

DENVER (March 28, 2007) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a contract extension with cornerback Dre Bly, obtained in March from the Detroit Lions.

Details were not released.

Bly, 29, had a year left on his contract when he was traded to Denver in exchange for running back Tatum Bell and offensive lineman George Foster.

Denver also got a sixth-round pick and Detroit got a fifth-round pick.

Bly has 33 career interceptions, the fourth-most in the league since 1999. He has returned five interceptions for touchdowns in his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

