Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 08 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Damien Harris rushes for a 41-yard Gain vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Statement from the New England Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Oct 08, 2020 at 08:45 PM
broncos-line-of-scrimmage-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

The NFL announced today the following scheduling changes for Week 5:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played on Monday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans game will be played on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.  

Should the Buffalo-Tennessee game be played on Tuesday night, the Week 6 Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Thursday, October 15 will be moved to later in the weekend.

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 10/8

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/6

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Game Notes: James White moves into ninth place on Patriots all-time receptions list

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Pool Reporter Adam Teicher Interview with Referee Tony Corrente

Pool Reporter Adam Teicher Interview with Referee Tony Corrente.
Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski were activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, WR Isaiah Zuber has been added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots have also placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.
Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Heidi Holland from Middletown, R.I.

Heidi Holland from Middletown, R.I. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to the S.E.A.L. Foundation in Lakeville, Mass. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. 
Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

The NFL announced today that the Week 4 New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played on Monday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

​​The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.
Statement from the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have released the following statement ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 2, 2020.

