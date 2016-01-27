Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Sep 20 - 04:00 PM | Thu Sep 21 - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Broncos RB has 'mad respect' for Tom Brady

Broncos player C.J. Anderson shared a message of thanks for Tom Brady on Tuesday.

Jan 27, 2016 at 02:50 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

A lot of not-so-nice things were said before and after the Patriots-Broncos game, but on Tuesday, Denver running back C.J. Anderson changed the tone of the conversation with a message of thanks and admiration for Tom Brady.

The 24-year-old turned to Instagram to share a photo of the two talking after the AFC Championship game and gave fans some insight into what was said between them.

"I know a lot of people hate this man but man when he was pick [sic] 199 and was over look [sic] he inspired me," C.J. wrote in his photo caption.

"He said 'CJ way to fight and prove everybody wrong you belong in this league and your [sic] one hell of a player. I love the way you run keep climbing to be great.' Those words meant so much." 

C.J. continued his post, writing, "Thanks Tom for telling me those words they will stick and I know a lot of people don't like you but I have MAD RESPECT." 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BBA8m2fGhOt/

RELATED LINKS

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
news

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots have turned the page. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium.
news

Robert Kraft greets fans who traveled far and wide for release of Nike's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

Some played hooky from work, while others traveled all the way from Denmark for the release of Nike's RKK Air Force 1at the Patriots ProShop on Friday.
news

Nike releases latest edition of Robert Kraft's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

The ninth version of Robert Kraft's special sneaker is a royal blue Ultra Flyknit Low contrasted with black and white. 
news

Cole Strange launches new foundation to support military veterans

The New England Patriots guard hosted a movie night with military veterans on Tuesday to kick off his newest philanthropy endeavor: the Cole Strange Foundation.
news

Chris Board, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. share valuable lessons at 2023-24 Adopt-A-School kickoff

Linebacker Chris Board and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. joined the Patriots Foundation at Chandler Elementary School in Worcester to get kids excited and encouraged for the school year.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots football season is finally upon us. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Gillette Stadium to play New England.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after practice on Thursday.
news

Patriots collaborate with New England artists for 2023 Gameday Poster Series

Ranging in age and experience, here's what the artists had to say about the inspiration behind their designs, and what the opportunity means to them.
news

For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family

'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
news

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

'You don't do these things for recognition when you go out into the community to help people. But when people do recognize the things you do, it's just another opportunity to bring awareness and get more people to come in and help.'
news

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL KICKOFF studio show

Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has landed his next gig with FOX Sports for the 2023 season.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for New England vs. the Jets in the Meadowlands

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

JuJu Smith-Schuster 9/20: "We've put in so much hard work these past two weeks"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Mac Jones 9/20: "There's a greater urgency"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Bill Belichick 9/20: "We're looking forward to having a good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Previewing the Top Matchups Against the Jets

Watch as Tamara Brown, along with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview Sunday's game against the New York Jets. We discuss the top matchups heading into the game, players to watch and more.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/20: "Certain things we have to clean up"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/20: "We're going to be better"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising