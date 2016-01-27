Broncos RB has 'mad respect' for Tom Brady

A lot of not-so-nice things were said before and after the Patriots-Broncos game, but on Tuesday, Denver running back C.J. Anderson changed the tone of the conversation with a message of thanks and admiration for Tom Brady.

The 24-year-old turned to Instagram to share a photo of the two talking after the AFC Championship game and gave fans some insight into what was said between them.

"I know a lot of people hate this man but man when he was pick [sic] 199 and was over look [sic] he inspired me," C.J. wrote in his photo caption.

"He said 'CJ way to fight and prove everybody wrong you belong in this league and your [sic] one hell of a player. I love the way you run keep climbing to be great.' Those words meant so much."

C.J. continued his post, writing, "Thanks Tom for telling me those words they will stick and I know a lot of people don't like you but I have MAD RESPECT."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BBA8m2fGhOt/