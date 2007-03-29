Official website of the New England Patriots

Browns check with Chiefs about QB Green

Mar 29, 2007 at 10:00 AM

CLEVELAND (March 29, 2007) -- The Cleveland Browns seem to be beating the bushes for a veteran quarterback after all.

General manager Phil Savage confirmed he contacted Kansas City Chiefs president Carl Peterson about Trent Green, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, during the NFL meetings this week in Phoenix.

"I spoke to a number of teams/GMs about players/picks including KC," Savage said in an e-mail. "Bottom line, due diligence on a player who might be able to help us -- nothing imminent or on the table."

Savage reiterated that he "did the same thing" with other teams. However, the fact that he would even approach another team about a proven QB is an interesting development for the Browns, who own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Savage had said previously that the team would be willing to go into training camp next summer without a veteran and allow Charlie Frye and Derek Anderson to compete for the starting job.

There's also the possibility the Browns could wind up taking either LSU's JaMarcus Russell or Notre Dame's Brady Quinn if things fell into place in the first round.

On March 28, Peterson told The Kansas City Star that Savage approached him at the conclusion of the meetings about Green, whom the Chiefs are looking to trade if they can't restructure his contract.

"We agreed to talk some more later this week or the first of next week," Peterson told the newspaper. "He said he wants to talk some more with his head coach and his offensive coordinator.

"But he did ask whether this thing was over with. I said, 'No, not at all.' Cleveland would make sense to me because Trent played very well against them last year."

Green, who last season missed eight games after sustaining a severe concussion on a hard hit in the season opener, threw a season-high four touchdown passes in a loss at Cleveland on Dec. 3.

Miami and Detroit are also reportedly interested in Green, who is signed through 2009.

Green struggled after returning from his concussion, registering seven touchdowns and nine interceptions as Kansas City went 2-3 in its final five games. Green's 74.1 passer rating was his lowest since 2001 -- his first year with the Chiefs.

Damon Huard, who filled in when Green was sidelined last season, recently signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs. Kansas City also has Brodie Croyle, its third-round draft pick from 2006.

