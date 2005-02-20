Browns hire Rutgers' Melvin as D-line coach

CLEVELAND (Feb. 19, 2005) -- Randy Melvin, Rutgers' defensive line coach the last two seasons, took the same position with the Cleveland Browns.
Melvin is the latest addition to new coach Romeo Crennel's staff. He previously worked with Crennel as the Patriots' defensive line coach from 2000 to 2001.
"Randy has developed several very good defensive lineman," Crennel said. "He brings a very structured and organized approach and is an excellent teacher. He will certainly be an asset to our coaching staff."
Melvin had accepted a job as an assistant coach at Illinois earlier this month.