Browns sign OL McKinney, cut FB Smith

Mar 14, 2007 at 02:00 AM

CLEVELAND (March 14, 2007) -- The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Seth McKinney to a one-year deal, when they also terminated fullback Terrelle Smith's contract before he was due a roster bonus at the end of the week.

McKinney started 34 games in five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but missed all of last season after having neck surgery. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder can play guard and center.

His addition will help the Browns' offensive line, which was thinned by injuries last season. Cleveland has made its line a priority during free agency and has already re-signed center Hank Fraley and given Eric Steinbach -- one of the best players in this year's free-agent class -- a seven-year, $49.5 million contract.

McKinney started 13 games at center in 2005 and was part of a Miami offensive line that yielded just 26 sacks. He was drafted in the third round of the 2002 draft out of Texas A&M.

Smith, who has blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in five of his seven seasons, joined the Browns as a free agent in 2004.

Reuben Droughns rushed for 1,232 yards behind Smith in 2005, becoming the first Browns back to surpass 1,000 yards since Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner did it in 1985. But the Browns' running game regressed last season, when Droughns gained just 758 yards.

He will be replaced by Lawrence Vickers, a sixth-round draft pick last season and a favorite of coach Romeo Crennel.

Smith, originally an unrestricted free agent out of Arizona State, played four seasons in New Orleans. He blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in each season there -- Ricky Williams in 2000 and 2001, and Deuce McAllister in 2002 and 2003.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.
Despite a disappointing overtime loss, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense showed they can make all the plays, they just have to string it all together for 60 minutes.
Lo bueno y lo malo del encuentro ante Dallas.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Patriots players Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
