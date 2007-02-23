Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

Air-Bourne! Kendrick turns jump-ball into tightroping TD

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Browns win coin toss, third pick in draft

Feb 23, 2007 at 02:00 AM

CLEVELAND (Feb. 23, 2007) -- Cleveland won a coin flip with Tampa Bay on Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and will pick third overall in April's draft. The Buccaneers will select fourth.

The teams finished with identical 4-12 records last season and their opponents had the same winning percentage, making the coin toss necessary.

Browns general manager Phil Savage and Tampa Bay GM Bruce Allen represented their clubs at the coin toss. Allen called heads and the coin landed tails, giving the Browns the No. 3 overall pick for the fifth time in club history.

In 2005, the Browns selected wide receiver Braylon Edwards with the third choice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an NFL Week 4 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 8:20pm ET.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Read the full transcript from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/29: 'This is just another game'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/29: "We're going to do all we can to make them not enjoy the night"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs Buccaneers

WBZ Meteorologist Zack Green gives us a detailed weather forecast for Sunday night's game between the Patriots and the Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.

Looking back at 2001 Week 3: Tom Brady's first start for the Patriots

All Access steps back in time to week 3 of the 2001 season when Payton Manning and the Colts visited old Foxboro Stadium. The game was also notable as Tom Brady's official first start for the Patriots.

Lawrence Guy 9/29: "Our focus is not on Tom Brady, it's on the Buccaneers"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 9/29: "Right now he's technically the enemy"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising