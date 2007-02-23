Browns win coin toss, third pick in draft

CLEVELAND (Feb. 23, 2007) -- Cleveland won a coin flip with Tampa Bay on Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and will pick third overall in April's draft. The Buccaneers will select fourth.
The teams finished with identical 4-12 records last season and their opponents had the same winning percentage, making the coin toss necessary.
Browns general manager Phil Savage and Tampa Bay GM Bruce Allen represented their clubs at the coin toss. Allen called heads and the coin landed tails, giving the Browns the No. 3 overall pick for the fifth time in club history.
In 2005, the Browns selected wide receiver Braylon Edwards with the third choice.