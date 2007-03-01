Bucs re-sign FB Alstott, release Walker

TAMPA, Fla. (March 1, 2007) -- Mike Alstott is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 12th season.

The six-time Pro Bowl fullback, who considered retirement after each of the past two seasons, signed a one-year contract.

Terms were not released, however Alstott had been seeking a deal similar to the one he had signed for 2006.

Meanwhile, the Bucs released offensive tackle Kenyatta Walker, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Walker appeared in 75 games for Tampa Bay after entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2001. He started 16 games at left tackle as a rookie, but was moved to the right side the following year and was often the focal point for criticism when the offensive line was not performing well.

Alstott, 33, is the Bucs' career touchdown leader with 71 and is second on the club's all-time rushing list with 5,088 yards. He was selected to play in six consecutive Pro Bowls from 1997-02, however his role in the offense has diminished the past five seasons.

Alstott started 15 of 16 games in 2006, rushing for 171 yards on 60 carries and scoring three TDs. He also caught 21 passes for 85 yards.

