Busy Patriots end draft with flurry

"Tre' played next to Stork for most of Bryan's career down there at Florida State," Belichick observed. "They know each other well."

"It's a great feeling to be alongside one of my old players, one of my old guys that I know so well," Jackson told reporters on his introductory conference call. He also mentioned how excited he was to be part of the Patriots after taking an official pre-draft visit to Foxborough.

"It was a great experience, just being able to see the facilities, walking through the facilities, and talking with the coaches."

At the end of Round 4, with the 32nd pick (131 overall), New England again went interior offensive line, taking guard Shaquille Mason (6-2, 304) from Georgia Tech. Mason revealed that he's already on friendly terms with Jackson because his new teammate originally committed to play college ball for the Yellow Jackets.

"We met in recruiting and we've always just been [friends] – throughout college, we've always known each other," said Mason.

That friendly demeanor doesn't necessarily translate on the field, however, where Mason prides himself on being one of the tougher players, despite being a tad undersized for his position.

"I always have a competitive edge. The salty and tough [labels] – that's pretty accurate because I mean, going into every situation on the football field, somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. That's my mindset each and every play, so I bring that to the table each and every play."

The Patriots were scheduled to select again at 147 overall, the 11th pick of the fifth round, but they traded that choice to Green Bay. In return, New England received the Packers' 166th overall choice in Round 5 and 247th overall in Round 7, giving the Patriots an additional draft pick top add to their total (their 11th of this draft).