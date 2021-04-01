Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Apr 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

Apr 01, 2021 at 02:16 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Cam Newton is many things, including a father, a former NFL M.V.P., a style icon and a businessman. Now, he's adding yet another title to his resumé -- host.

On a new B.E.T. show, Sip N' Smoke, Newton will host guests at Fellaship, his cigar shop in Atlanta for in-depth honest and open conversations. The eight-episodes series kicked off on Wednesday with comedian Steve Harvey, and it didn't take long for Newton and Harvey to start dropping gems of wisdom.

The setting alone is chic and stylish, which shouldn't be a surprise for a Newtown-owned enterprise, but it set the stage for a candid conversation about everything from Harvey's start in comedy to fatherhood. While it was the series debut, Newton made himself comfortable as an interviewer, coaxing "major gemstones" from Harvey.

Here are some of the highlights.

Newton asked: "What advice could you give me? Me, being a father, by allowing your children to step in their own greatness?"

"The thing I've learned about fatherhood: Ain't no manual, no blueprint for raising your kids. You have to allow them because ... they're going to make mistakes. And you have to allow for those mistakes because no matter what you teach them as a parent, they one day are going to make a decision that's completely adverse to everything you've ever taught them. Just stay with them because they're gonna make mistakes, and you got to keep loving them."

Later on, Newton asked his "nightcap" question, the question he'll ask every guest to answer as they interpret: what's next?

"'I'm more in the motivational space than I am in a comedy space to teach and share information I've learned since 1985 and before," Harvey said. "It's two things you can't Google. You can't Google experience, and you can't Google success. Your ass got to get out here and get that out of you. Ain't no elevator to the top. You got to take to the stairs."

And then Harvey went on to reference a saying that sums it all up.

"There's an African proverb: lions don't turn around when small dogs. Don't even turn around," Harvey said.

You can watch the full interview here and catch new episodes of Newton's "Sip N' Smoke" on BET.com and B.E.T.'s YouTube channel.

Related Content

news

Chris Hogan acquired by the Cannons Lacrosse Club off of waivers

news

A new No. 63: Teresa Andruzzi makes high school football debut

Teresa Andruzzi, daughter of Patriots Hall of Famer Joe Andruzzi, made her debut as the La Salle Academy junior varsity team's kicker last weekend.
news

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

More on Justin Herron's swift action that prevented a sexual assault in Tempe, Ariz.
news

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Justin Herron and another citizen were honored by the Tempe Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. 
news

Win with Wynn: Isaiah Wynn launches scholarship for high school students

Isaiah Wynn announced on Monday his WinWithWynn scholarship for high school students. 
news

Reintroducing formerly former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown

Get to know the new guys... well, sort of new guys. 
news

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

A recap of the wild week in transactions -- according to Patriots social media. 
news

Get to know all of the Patriots reported free agent signings off the field

It was a wild week in free agency and legal tampering, and the Patriots have brought some new faces into the fold. Let's get to know the reported new guys. 
news

Patriots teammates show Patrick Chung love after retirement announcement 

Patrick Chung announced his retirement this week and was met with an outpouring of love from his teammates.
news

Joe Thuney reflects on time in New England in touching Instagram farewell

The former Patriots offensive lineman was drafted by the Patriots and bid the organization farewell in a touching Instagram. 
news

Cody Davis announces reported re-signing in the most precious fashion

Cody Davis will reportedly be back with the Patriots, and he shared the news on Twitter with some help from his son. 

Latest News

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/1: Kraft opens up about Patriots

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising