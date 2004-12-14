Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Carolina Panthers

Josh McDaniels 11/9: "Mac has made progress in basically everything we're trying to do"

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 at Carolina Panthers 

Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Full Patriots vs. Panthers highlights: NFL Week 9

Mac Jones 11/7: "The defense played lights out"

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson goes 88 YARDS for pick-six TD

J.C. Jackson reads Darnold like a book for Patriots' third INT

CAMPBELL ON FOOTBALL: Frustrated Vikings mired in familiar fade

Dec 14, 2004 at 04:00 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Vikings were convinced they wouldn't end this season like they did the last, when a 6-0 start was wiped out by a 3-7 finish.

Well, they could be right. This season might be worse.

Fresh off their fifth loss in seven games, the Vikings are 7-6 and coach Mike Tice's future is in question. For Minnesota's tortured football fans, these circumstances are hauntingly familiar. This franchise can surely compete with anyone in the disappointment department.

``Right now things don't look very cheerful,'' said Tice, who spent much of his Monday playing Dr. Phil to those needing therapy after a 27-23 home defeat to struggling Seattle.

``You want all your goals to come out exactly as you planned ... not many times does it come out exactly the way you dreamed about.''

Over their 44-year history, the Vikings have been one of the NFL's most consistent winners but something always keeps them from greatness. As people who root for the rival Green Bay Packers love to point out, Minnesota was beaten in all four Super Bowl appearances the last coming after the 1976 season.

Coach Dennis Green won 100 games in 10 years, but his teams frequently choked in the playoffs. The most memorable, or cringe-inducing, of those disasters came in the NFC championship game following the 1998 season. The team that went 15-1 and set the league's all-time scoring record blew a late lead and lost in overtime at home to the Atlanta Falcons.

Two years later, the Vikings dropped their final three regular-season games to lose the NFC's top seed and were embarrassingly eliminated by New York in the conference title game at Giants Stadium, 41-0.

Tice's rebuilding project seemed to hit stride last year with six straight wins to open the season, but then came a brutal stretch in which Minnesota lost to all four teams that finished 4-12. The last one, to Arizona on the game's final play, stung the most _ and left the Vikings out of the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

Owner Red McCombs, in town for the organization's annual Christmas party, was reminded Monday of a somber plane ride back to San Antonio with his family after that devastating defeat to the Cardinals.

McCombs asked his grandson, Joseph, if his friends would be teasing him the next day in school because the Vikings lost. He said they would, and McCombs asked him how he usually handles it.

``Well, you know, it's not the first time,'' the 13-year-old replied.

Nope, it certainly isn't.

Despite a 5-1 start in a soft NFC that suggested a chance for January success, the Metrodome perennially one of the most difficult places for opponents to play hasn't been as loud this season.

Especially in situations, like a critical third down for the defense in a tight game or a long touchdown reception by Randy Moss, that normally require earplugs or threaten long-term hearing ability.

It's almost as if these scarred patrons are simply expecting something bad to happen and can't conjure enough energy to lift their voices to the usual high level.

Tice, the league's lowest-paid coach, has managed to maintain his optimism despite the uncertainty. McCombs must decide by Jan. 1 whether to pick up a $1 million option on the coach's contract for 2005, and inaction would give Tice the freedom to pursue other jobs on Jan. 31.

McCombs has said repeatedly he'll deal with it after the season, but the Vikings' final regular-season game is the day after the deadline and their playoff fate probably won't be decided by then.

If Minnesota doesn't qualify for the postseason, it's hard to imagine Tice coming back. But McCombs reiterated his support this week.

I've never owned a team that I've seen anybody anymore together than what all of the people are in place on this team at this time,'' McCombs said.Players, coaches, staff, all together.''

Yes, solace comes from solidarity and from the standings. The Vikings still can take the NFC North needing only to win their three remaining games, regardless of what the Packers do. Even just one more victory could get Minnesota a wild-card spot.

Indeed, three of the five defeats during this skid have come by a total of 10 points. Moss, a nonfactor for five games with a partially torn hamstring, is just about at full strength. Though the offense has just three second-half points over the last two games, quarterback Daunte Culpepper is enjoying a career season and he's got a very capable core of running backs.

And while the defense continues to self-destruct in the first half, the Vikings have given up a total of 26 post-halftime points in the last five weeks. Lance Johnstone and Kevin Williams have 10 sacks apiece, tied for fourth in the league.

No signs of quitting or locker-room dissension, either, as was sometimes the case during Green's tenure.

``The goals that we set for us back in training camp, back in minicamp, they're still there for us to reach,'' free safety Brian Russell said.

Achieving them will require a very unVikings-like finish.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
news

Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

The New England Patriots announced that QB Jarrett Stidham has been activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/PUP List. Stidham was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 31.
news

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

With the two of the Patriots backs leaving the Panthers game and two of the Browns' entering COVID-19 protocol, there's plenty of uncertainty for Sunday.
news

Entrega de premios de media temporada 

Entregamos premios a lo mejor y no tan mejor de la primera mitad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Carolina Panthers

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down key plays by Brandon Bolden, Hunter Henry, J.C. Jackson, and more from the win over the Panthers on the Belestrator.

Coffee with the Coach: What is more important for a defense? Sacks or Pressure?

Scott Zolak sits down with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick to answer the question, 'What is more important for a Defense? Sacks or Pressure?'

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 at Carolina Panthers 

Get an inside look at the Patriots 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Steve Belichick on Matthew Judon 11/9: "He is playing at a high level right now"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 09, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 11/9: "Mac has made progress in basically everything we're trying to do"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Cam Achord on Brandon Bolden 11/9: "He's got the mental toughness"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising